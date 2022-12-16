The topic of phonics in early reading instruction cropped up for the second time this week on Thursday, when it was discussed at a meeting of the Kanawha County Board of Education.
The conversation came after West Virginia schools Superintendent David Roach introduced a new literacy campaign Wednesday during the December meeting of the state Board of Education. The initiative is called Ready, Read, Write, West Virginia and uses the science of reading as its foundation, Roach said.
The science of reading is a body of research that shows students learn to read best when reading is broken down into five areas: phonemic awareness, phonics, fluency, vocabulary, and comprehension. It emphasizes a foundation in phonics in early reading instruction, according to proponents such as The Reading League.
Kanawha County Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Education Mellow Lee talked to county board members about the elements of the district’s early reading programs that include the science of reading.
As required by state law, students receive 60 minutes of daily reading instruction, as well as 40 minutes of daily reading intervention, Lee said.
She said the county uses a program called My View Literacy, purchased from a learning company called Savvas. According to the company’s website, My View is based on the science of reading.
“I know phonics has been a concern, so we had our curriculum specialist look at the phonics piece of the program. They took a week’s worth of lessons and, for kindergarten through fifth grade, they looked at all the phonics pieces of our curriculum. And there is ample phonics instruction, if it’s taught correctly and if it’s taught to fidelity,” Lee said.
Lee said the program is tailored to the reading level of each student.
“The difference is we’re not spending 45 minutes teaching all of our kids sitting there one phonics skill, whether they need it or not. Some of our kids aren’t ready for that skill. Some might be past that phonics skill. This is differentiated. The teachers then take them into small groups and work on the skills they need,” Lee said.
Students who were going into kindergarten when the pandemic struck missed a crucial year of foundational reading instruction, Lee said. Now, many of them are third-graders with gaps in reading development.
It’s up to teachers to help them catch up, but not all third- and fourth-grade teachers have a skill set in foundational reading instruction, so it’s important to provide extra training and support, Lee said.
“If I had been a fourth-grade teacher and had kids come to me who had missed those foundational skills, I would have struggled as a teacher,” she said.
The shortage of teachers and substitutes also contributes to the problem, as does the need to accept alternative certifications. Teachers are often less-specialized in their training, Lee said.
“The other issue that we have is our reading teachers used to have to have a reading degree. They no longer have to do that. You can be a reading teacher, you can be an interventionist, you can be a Title I teacher, with only having an elementary education degree. With that, you’ve only had two classes on how to teach reading. So our job is to make sure that we provide additional training,” Lee said.
To achieve that, the school district has received grant funding to provide professional development training for teachers. The program is called Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling (LETRS) and also is based on the science of reading.
“It is teaching teachers how to teach reading using the science of reading,” Lee said.
Lee said the interest in this program came from teachers at Piedmont Elementary School. The district initially turned down the teachers’ request to use the program. It was revisited when it began to show results in other school districts, including districts in Mississippi that have struggled to bridge the learning gap in reading, Lee said.
The grant funding initially provided training for teachers at Piedmont, Pinch, Kenna and Chamberlain. Dunbar Intermediate, Dunbar Primary and George C. Weimer Elementary were later included, Lee said.
Since then, there’s been a lot of interest in the program district-wide, Lee said. The goal is to have reading specialists in every school in the county who have received this training.
Alphabetic decoding and phonics have been shown by research to be the most effective foundation for everything that comes after in the development of language skills, according to “Ending the Reading Wars: Reading Acquisition From Novice to Expert,” a study published in 2018 in the journal Psychological Science in the Public Interest.
“For example, detailed instruction in morphological regularities or strategies for text comprehension is unlikely to produce maximum benefits before children have mastered basic alphabetic decoding skills,” according to the study.
In the 1980s and 1990s, literacy instruction began trending toward a “whole language” approach that emphasizes context and the individual experiences of the learner, according to the study. A whole language approach might have students learning the meaning of words through visual cues and their context within sentences. According to the 2018 study, this approach is less effective if students do not first master the skills needed to decode words.
West Virginia Board of Education President Paul Hardesty expressed disappointment during Wednesday’s state board meeting over the national trend away from phonics in early reading instruction, saying he was pleased with Roach’s announcement that it would once again become the central focus in the first years of learning for West Virginia’s students.
Also at Thursday’s meeting, the Kanawha County Board of Education recognized longtime substitute bus driver Ed Webb, who recently penned a children’s book titled “Bus Tales,” published by Gatekeeper Press, based on things students have said to him over the years.
According to Google Books, “Bus Tales is a compilation of comical things the kids say on the school bus. Often, it’s not what they say but the way they say it. The undertone of the book is the importance of developing healthy relationships with the children. The bus driver may possibly be the first face they see in the morning. When you learn their names, become empathetic to their circumstances and sensitive to the many problems they face, then you can become a positive influence in their young lives.”
The about-the-author section reads, “Ed and his wife, Vicki, reside in Cross Lanes, W.Va. They have 3 grown children and 10 grandchildren. Ed began working for Kanawha County Schools in 1989 as a substitute school bus driver while also working as a shift Fireman/EMT for a local chemical manufacturing facility. Ed retired from the chemical industry in 2013 after 35 years of service and accepted a position as a full-time school bus operator in the spring of 2014.”
Finally, during the time allotted for delegations, Dennis Westover and Carol Miley, both of Charleston, expressed concern over books they claim are available to students of Kanawha County Schools. They claimed the books’ various topics, ranging from gender identity to wearing a mask in public, are confusing to children.
Westover presented a list of specific books that concerned him.
Kanawha County school Superintendent Tom Williams addressed all of the books on the list that were in district schools.
He said two of the books, “Who is Greta Thunberg” and “Ruth Bader Ginsburg,” were at Point Harmony Elementary. These books are in the library, but are biographical and factual, he said.
Other books on Westover’s list were at Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary. These were, “Sharing a Smile,” “Jack, Not Jackie,” “Sam is My Sister,” “Red, A Crayon’s Story,” “It Feels Good to Be Yourself,” and “Lilly & Dunkin.” Many of these books deal with gender identity issues, but are not available for students to check out. They are a resource for teachers to use when working with children who are experiencing these issues, according to the district office.
“They are available for teachers or counselors to use as-needed if they believe it might help with a situation that a child is experiencing,” according to an email from Briana Warner, KCS communications director.
One book that Westover claimed was at Alum Creek Elementary, “George (Now Called Melissa),” was not at the library.