Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The topic of phonics in early reading instruction cropped up for the second time this week on Thursday, when it was discussed at a meeting of the Kanawha County Board of Education.

The conversation came after West Virginia schools Superintendent David Roach introduced a new literacy campaign Wednesday during the December meeting of the state Board of Education. The initiative is called Ready, Read, Write, West Virginia and uses the science of reading as its foundation, Roach said.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins

@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter

@RadkinsWV

Recommended for you