Kanawha BOE to hold special meeting on graduation plans

The Kanawha County School Board will have a special meeting Wednesday to discuss graduation ceremonies for the county’s high school seniors after a combined in-person ceremony was canceled over COVID-19.
A ceremony for seniors from the county’s eight public high schools was scheduled for June 25 at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, but school officials decided to call off the event last Friday after receiving input from the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department that the crowd size would put people’s health at risk.
There was confusion Friday night about the status of future ceremonies after Kanawha school board member Ric Cavender posted on Facebook that the school board had not voted to cancel the ceremony, as a Friday statement from the health department initially said.
“We were made aware earlier this week that [canceling the ceremony] was the official recommendation from the KCHD,” Cavender wrote. “Since no decision was actually made via a vote on this very important issue, we have asked to add this to the agenda for our specially called meeting this Wednesday at 1:30 PM.”
The health department, Kanawha County Schools, the Kanawha County Commission and the city of Charleston released a joint statement Saturday evening saying the school board’s proposal for the ceremony did not meet current public health guidelines.
“The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department (KCHD) did not make the decision to cancel graduation ceremonies in Kanawha County, but advised of possible danger. The leadership of the Kanawha County Board of Education, after submitting a proposal that did not meet current health guidelines set forth by KCHD and the State of West Virginia, decided to hold all graduations virtually,” Kanawha Superintendent Ron Duerring said in the statement.
Dr. Art Rubin, president of the Kanawha-Charleston Board of Health, said in the statement that Dr. Sherri Young, the department’s executive director, was concerned about the crowd size a combined in-person ceremony would bring.
“Scheduling graduation falls under the jurisdiction of the board of education, with whom the health department has worked closely for years,” Rubin said. “When Dr. Young was asked, she gave her medical opinion and expressed concern because of crowd size but never instructed or ordered the board or any board of education officials on what actions to take.”
“For more than 80 days, Dr. Young has worked tirelessly monitoring [COVID-19 and the] health of Charleston and Kanawha County,” Rubin said.
The special meeting will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, virtually and in person, although community members are encouraged to call in, if possible, according to a statement from the system.
Duerring encouraged input from the community.
“We welcome all student, parent and teacher feedback, to make sure these events are a success,” he said.
The school board also will discuss allowing student athletes to begin practicing under current state guidelines.
“In the same vein as the [West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission] guidelines issue, we want to hear from all parties involved and from the professionals on this and make sure we are exploring all options for such an important event in our students’ lives,” Cavender wrote in his post. “The health and safety of everyone comes first and, as a parent, I understand how important all of this is.”