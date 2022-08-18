Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Electric Bus

A GreenPower Motor Co. electric school bus was parked outside the Kanawha County Schools central office on Thursday. 

 RYAN QUINN | Gazette-Mail

The Kanawha, Cabell and Mercer county school systems will be the first in West Virginia to test electric school buses under a pilot program kicking off soon.

Mark Nestlen, vice president of business development and strategy for GreenPower Motor Co., said Kanawha’s bus will embark Sept. 8 for a 6-week trial, with Mercer’s taking off the day before.

Ryan Quinn covers education. He can be reached at 304-348-1254 or ryan.quinn@hd

mediallc.com. Follow @RyanEQuinn on Twitter.

