All locations of the Kanawha County Public Library will be closed beginning Thursday, Dec. 24 through Sunday, Jan. 10 for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.
The extended closures are being made due to safety concerns over COVID-19 spread in the wake of the holiday season.
“In an abundance of caution, we are expanding library holiday closures to help ensure the safety of our patrons and staff,” said KCPL Director Erika Connelly. “KCPL libraries will reopen on Monday, January 11, 2021.”
The extended closings will affect the Main Library’s temporary location at the Charleston Town Center and the following KCPL branch locations: Clendenin, Cross Lanes, Dunbar, Elk Valley, Glasgow, Marmet, Riverside, Sissonville, and St. Albans.
During this period, all KCPL online services will still be available for patron use at https://www.kcplfromhome.org/.
Also, the KCPL Board of Directors will meet in special session at 4:00 p.m. on Dec. 29 to discuss future COVID-19 protocols for the Main Library and its branches.
The special meeting agenda is available at http://kanawhalibrary.org/about/board-of-directors/agendas-minutes/.