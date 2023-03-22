Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Kanawha County Schools officials continued to express frustration with increasing external costs as they took up preliminary budget discussions on Wednesday.

Internally, the school system lost 675 students in FY 2021-22, 380 students in FY 2022-23 and is set to lose 344 students in FY 2023-24 per a count done this school year, continuing a more than a decade-long trend of declining enrollment.

Stories you might like

Josh Ewers is a reporter and can be reached at 304-348-1723 or email joshewers@hdmediallc.com

Tags

Recommended for you