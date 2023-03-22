Kanawha County Schools officials continued to express frustration with increasing external costs as they took up preliminary budget discussions on Wednesday.
Internally, the school system lost 675 students in FY 2021-22, 380 students in FY 2022-23 and is set to lose 344 students in FY 2023-24 per a count done this school year, continuing a more than a decade-long trend of declining enrollment.
Officials say the drop corresponds to a projected $2.6 million decrease in state aid funding and decreases the number of state aid funding eligible staff positions by 53 for FY 2023-24.
"I actually recommended a total of 58 staffing cuts, so this works out to 37 professionals and 21 service," said Melanie Meadows, Kanawha County Schools treasurer. "You may remember this time last year, I told the board that I felt like the next fiscal year I would have to recommend additional staffing cuts above and beyond what we normally see just for the decline in enrollment, due to increasing costs."
According to a Kanawha County Schools official, the unfinalized cuts are without trend and will come "across subject and position type" and "across location," based largely on decreased enrollment in specific areas.
"...The majority of our staffing cuts will be handled as typical through a combination of attrition, early retirements and transfers to other positions where funding sources are available," Meadows said.
But external cost increases the county school system faces include a 118% increase in property and liability insurance premiums from the Board of Risk and Insurance Management, in an issue felt across the state.
"I know one of the reasons that insurance premiums have went up is a massive lawsuit that was a different county. That was a private school," Board President Tracy White said. "Can we not question why we are mixing an insurance company is mixing private entities and government entities and we are getting slammed by a lawsuit that wasn't a public education lawsuit?"
"Why are public schools being forced to pick up what a private school's massive lawsuit contributed to? I don't think that's really fair for public education."
While county school systems are mandated to enlist BRIM for liability coverage, board members expressed interest in exploring other options for property coverage.
Kanawha County Schools officials did speak with legislators during the recently concluded session about finding a larger solution, though no initiative was passed.
In another cost concern, the county school system is also projecting a $1.5 million increase in its utility and disposal costs for the coming year.
"This is the first year when we've had to cut staffing in more than just what correlated with just the declining enrollment," Meadows said. "If these costs keep going up, I think it's going to be part of budgeting going forward. I know there's been some discussions about the schools and some things that you all are considering, but the utilities and now the insurance, it's hurting."
In light of those issues, the school system is currently in the document-gathering phase of exploring three "no-cost" consolidation options at local elementary schools first reported by the Gazette-Mail in February.
The first proposal would call for closing Grandview Elementary, in Charleston, and moving those students into Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary and Edgewood Elementary, also in Charleston.
That move would include cutting nine professional staff and 6.5 service staff positions. Williams said student population for Mary C. Snow would grow to about 381 in a building he said can accommodate 672. Edgewood would grow to about 465 students in a building he said can accommodate 675.
Under that plan, Williams said, some Kanawha County Schools offices, as well as preschool classes and a senior center, could potentially move into the Grandview building.
The second proposal calls for closing Marmet Elementary, in Eastern Kanawha County, and moving students to Chesapeake Elementary. That move would eliminate 5.5 professional staff and 3.5 service staff positions, while maintaining a one-class-per-grade-level setup. Williams said student population there would be about 211.
The third proposal calls for closing George C. Weimer Elementary in St. Albans and moving students to either Bridgeview Elementary in South Charleston or Alban Elementary in St. Albans.
Bridgeview would grow to 438 students in a building that Williams said can accommodate 719. Alban Elementary would grow to 269 students in a building that can accommodate 524.
No consolidation would occur before the 2024-25 school year, following facility reviews, West Virginia Board of Education approval and public hearings for any measure made official.
A move to take all high school classes at alternative school Chandler Academy online, eliminating eight positions, was reconsidered after public disapproval in mid-February.
According to Superintendent Tom Williams, the district has already included a 5% budget cut to help stem the tide of lost positions, which he said would have totaled 72 otherwise.
Meadows said a $2,300 pay raise for all employees approved by the Legislature would cover the employee portion of a similarly approved PEIA premium increase, while state aid dollars "should cover" the county side.
Levy rates approved at the Wednesday meeting will remain the same as in 2022-2023.