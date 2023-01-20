Kanawha County Schools approved an order for its first electric school bus, becoming the first county school system in the state to purchase one from a company with local ties, according a manufacturer representative.
The purchase of the 84-passenger, Type-D bus from GreenPower Motor Co. was approved during Thursday's school board meeting. The cost of the bus, $377,500, will be covered by state funds allocated for bus replacement.
"Obviously our larger conversation here is we're purchasing this one bus, if I understand correctly, so we can really test it and get it out there to see if it's something we want to continue to invest in," board member Ric Cavender said.
The school system was one of several around the state that took part in a pilot project with the company last fall. Feedback from those trial runs led to a number of small modifications being made to the vehicles, including raising their ground clearance level. In addition to Kanawha, various models of GreenPower electric buses were tested in Cabell, Mercer, Grant, Ohio, Monongalia, McDowell, Boone, Raleigh, Wyoming and Clay counties.
GreenPower plans to assemble the buses at its facility in South Charleston. Company officials previously said that once the business is up and running, they hoped to be producing 50 buses a month by the end of 2023.
"I've always viewed us as being trendsetters and taking some of the risks to be trendsetters, to show other counties it can be done," Cavender said. "I really think this is one of those opportunities that we can take ... and be sort of a leader in this."
Kanawha County Schools transportation director Brette Fraley said the system's early adoption of electric buses was a worthwhile opportunity.
"I think it's an opportunity for our mechanics, our drivers, even our students," said Fraley. "I'm diesel all the way, always have been for the last 40 years, but after working with Mark and his group, I think it will be an opportunity for us to sculpture how the bus is being developed."
The measure passed 3-1. Board member Jim Crawford Sr. cast the lone 'no' vote.
"I think we can get a better deal with a gasoline or diesel bus," Crawford said. "When the price of the electric vehicle comes down and they're comparable, I may change my mind."
According to Mark Nestlen, GreenPower's vice president of business and strategy, a comparable Type-D diesel bus costs about $200,000.
"What I think we need to do is let somebody else go through all this and if it continues to be feasible, I can accept that," Crawford said.
Superintendent Tom Williams estimated a diesel bus costs the school system about $330,000 in upkeep and maintenance over its typical 12-year lifespan.
According to Nestlen, the new electric bus's battery carries an eight-year warranty and is good for 3,000 full charge-and-uncharge cycles, after which time he said it would currently cost approximately $36,000 to replace. He said the battery represents the most significant maintenance investment, and would last 10-12 years at a school usage rate.
"The economics of it show that over the lifetime you save 70% to 80% on your maintenance and operation costs on that vehicle as compared to the same type of diesel bus," Nestlen said. "You have to remember there are 150 fewer moving parts on that electric bus than there is on a conventional diesel."
School system mechanics will receive additional training to supplement what they already received during the pilot program.
"I think [electric buses are] going to be the future," Williams said.