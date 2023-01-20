Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Kanawha County Schools approved an order for its first electric school bus, becoming the first county school system in the state to purchase one from a company with local ties, according a manufacturer representative.

The purchase of the 84-passenger, Type-D bus from GreenPower Motor Co. was approved during Thursday's school board meeting. The cost of the bus, $377,500, will be covered by state funds allocated for bus replacement.

Josh Ewers is a reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-1723 or joshewers@hdmediallc.com

Recommended for you