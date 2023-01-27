Officials representing Kanawha County Schools and area law enforcement agencies partnered Friday to advise the community on how to keep guns out of the hand of children.
The news conference comes weeks after a 6-year-old student shot a teacher in a Newport News, Virginia, classroom.
"We spend a tremendous amount of money on physical security items for the schools, but we're still going to get the most effect out of our suspicious activity reporting, our behavior threat assessment and safely storing our guns at home," Keith Vititoe, Kanawha County Schools' executive director of security, said Friday. "Those three things together help us prevent a tragedy."
According to a 2020 study by research firm RAND corporation, 58.5% of West Virginians say they own at least one gun, placing West Virginia in the top five states for gun-ownership rate. According to the study, 35,264 guns were registered in the state at that time.
"One of the things that's been left out of the discussion is the means in which a student might be able to bring a gun to school," Vititoe said. "What we know is that over three-quarters of the incidents where school-age students brought guns to school and committed some kind of mass attack occurred because they obtained it from the family home."
Vititoe said guns should be secured in a container with a locking mechanism, ideally a safe, stored unloaded and kept separate from ammunition, which should also be stored out of reach or in a locked container.
"You need to understand that children are extremely inquisitive and they're very curious about guns," Vititoe said.
Talking to children about gun safety and watching for signs of mental health issues are also paramount, he said.
"It needs to be an ongoing household principle that [parents] convey good gun safety principles to their children, keep them out of their hands and ensure children only see them when their parents are using them responsibly," Vititoe said.
Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt advocated contacting the Department of Natural Resources to inquire about gun safety courses. Kanawha County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Joe Crawford added periodic backpack checks can help.
Kanawha County Schools has been continuously upping its security profile, Vititoe said, indicating the district will be adding 17 security cameras to elementary schools in the near future.
Panic alert systems accessible from teacher work stations and phones are going in middle and high schools this year too, he said.
"If it's something that if maybe they don't want to alert the problem student, they can do it surreptitiously," Vititoe said. "That panic alert system allows us to pinpoint where on the school floor they're located, so we can immediately vector in law enforcement resources to check it out."
The county has also issued 1,403 radios to school-based staff members, he said, with plans to order 250 more.
"The faster we notify folks, the faster they can implement their individual security plan, the faster we save lives," Vititoe said.
In the summer of 2024, excess property tax levy money approved by voters last fall will kick in, allowing installation of high-tech metal detector systems at every high school in the county.
Seventy-three percent of school shootings occur at the high school level, Vititoe said.
"With these systems we can have all the students come in normally instead of having to stop and check," Vititoe said. "Those systems will take up to 3,600 people per hour, so it solves that long logistical problem we've had of, 'How do we get 1,300 high school students through a check point and get them into school without the parents having to drop them off at 3 a.m.?'"
The excess levy funds will also support the hiring of 12 additional rotating security team members and help address the county's 57 schools that do not currently have a security vestibule that meets modern safety guidelines.