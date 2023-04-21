Trained Kanawha County Schools employees will now be permitted to administer the opioid-overdose reversing drug naloxone as part of their job duties, after a unanimous vote by the board of education during its monthly meeting on Thursday.
According to Superintendent Tom Williams, Kanawha County Schools had previously been one of just six county districts left in the state to not have a formalized policy on the life-saving drug.
“As the state superintendent said, ‘I hope no one dies in your county because you don’t have a policy or don’t allow this to happen,’” Williams said, relaying how the stakes were presented to him.
The policy permits, but does not require, school personnel who are trained to both identify the signs of an overdose and to administer the drug to do so when any individual on school property or at a school event experiences an overdose. The policy was co-written by Kanawha County Schools Head Nurse Alicia Warden and attorney Lindsey McIntosh.
“The [Department of Health and Human Resources] has issued guidance that people should be able to be trained on this and have it on them so they can issue it when they see a need for it,” McIntosh said. “That’s been accepted kind of globally as a health care necessity and so this the policy that would allow our school nurses to get that and distribute that to trained personnel to be able to administer within our school system.”
According to the National Institutes of Health, naloxone is an opioid antagonist, meaning it attaches to opioid receptors, reverses and blocks the effects of other opioids and can quickly restore normal breathing to those experiencing an opioid overdose. Naloxone has no effect on those who do not have opioids in their system.
Under the policy, both law enforcement and the parents of any student involved are to be notified after any administration of the drug. School nurses are responsible for building level management and distribution.
According to Warden, the district’s nursing staff is prepared for implementation.
“They have been trained and many of us through different conferences and avenues had been trained anyway, but we had specific training through the state Department of Education that our school nurse liaison set up with DHHR,” Warden said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, West Virginia reported 1,403 fatal overdoses between March 2021 and March 2022, with deaths down by 4% compared to the previous 12 months. Of those overdoses, 1,178 included an opioid and all but 53 of those deaths included significantly more deadly synthetic opioids like Fentanyl.
Dr. Matthew Christiansen, director of the West Virginia Office of Drug Control Policy, has attributed the decrease in overdose deaths to expanded recovery options, the destigmatizing of substance use disorder and increased access to naloxone.
“I’m glad to see this policy come,” Kanawha County Board of Education President Tracy White said. “I hate to see that we need it, but I’m glad to see that it’s here.”
CLICK HERE to follow the Charleston Gazette-Mail and receive