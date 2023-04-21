Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Trained Kanawha County Schools employees will now be permitted to administer the opioid-overdose reversing drug naloxone as part of their job duties, after a unanimous vote by the board of education during its monthly meeting on Thursday.

According to Superintendent Tom Williams, Kanawha County Schools had previously been one of just six county districts left in the state to not have a formalized policy on the life-saving drug.

Josh Ewers is a reporter and can be reached at 304-348-1723 or email joshewers@hdmediallc.com.

