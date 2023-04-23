Kanawha County Schools has entered into a multi-million dollar contract using federal funds to substantially renovate its office building and replace its HVAC system.
On Thursday evening, the board unanimously approved a $8,085,670 bid by Charleston-based Casto Technical Services to make updates to the 109-year-old building, located at 200 Elizabeth St., in Charleston's East End.
According to board documents, Casto's bid was the only one the district received in regard to the project.
According to Superintendent Tom Williams, the project will be funded in its entirety by time-sensitive Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Funds handed down by the federal government during the COVID-19 pandemic. The deadline for districts to be obligate the third of three rounds of ESSER funding is Sept. 30, 2024.
Funds were distributed during the pandemic to address such as areas as learning loss, learning gaps and student health through any number of applications including creation of summer activities, after-school programs, investing in technology, preventing layoffs, increasing staffing or taking on projects to improve air quality in school buildings.
Some county boards who utilized temporary money to fund staff positions have since been informally warned by the West Virginia Board of Education to make other plans as the revenue streams end.
Kanawha County Schools COVID-19 related funding awards, which have been in use since the first round of funding, included $8,351,034.14 in ESSER I funds (deadline passed), $34,165,102.53 in ESSER II funds (set to expire in September), and $82,047,371.18 in American Rescue Plan ESSER funds (set to expire in September 2024).
"It will do HVAC for the building, it will do new windows and it also will point and tuck the mortar in the building because when it rains, especially when the rain comes this way, it rains in the building," Williams said. "This will take care of all of that and put this building in good shape.
"The point and tuck has needed to be done for I can't tell you how long. You can see the mortar falling out around the building where they tried to fix it once in the front. it's all white and nasty looking. As far as the HVAC, we've got window units in some rooms that work. This will put everything together."
Casto will perform HVAC work and otherwise operate as general contractor for the project, subbing out further individual work.
"They'll have a subcontractor install the roof, windows and also do the masonry work," said Andrew Crawford, executive director of facilities.
No timeline was given for the renovation project.
According to West Virginia Division of Tax data, the building and property was last valued in 2015 at $1,424,600.
