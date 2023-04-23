Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Kanawha County Schools has entered into a multi-million dollar contract using federal funds to substantially renovate its office building and replace its HVAC system.

On Thursday evening, the board unanimously approved a $8,085,670 bid by Charleston-based Casto Technical Services to make updates to the 109-year-old building, located at 200 Elizabeth St., in Charleston's East End.

Josh Ewers is a reporter and can be reached at 304-348-1723 or email joshewers@hdmediallc.com

