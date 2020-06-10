Kanawha County will allow outdoor high school graduations

The Kanawha County Board of Education unanimously agreed Wednesday to allow its high schools to have outdoor graduations, if they meet state and local health board guidelines.
The exact plans aren’t yet clear. But a new West Virginia Department of Education document listing statewide rules says the events aren't allowed until June 22 and at least 6 feet of distance will be required between family groups -- and hugs and handshakes will be banned.
Superintendent Ron Duerring suggested they could be done at Laidley Field or other local football fields, although he noted that only a few schools can currently use their fields because others are having turf installed.
“We will support schools as they plan events in accordance with health guidelines," the school system tweeted after the vote. "More info will come from schools. Please be patient as plans are developed.”
The move reversed the school system’s widely panned previous decision to hold graduations virtually — a decision school board members hadn’t voted on.
The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department had advised that the crowd size for an in-person ceremony would put people’s health at risk during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Then, on Friday, the school system abruptly announced its original cancellation of all in-person graduations, which were to be held inside the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
Board member Ric Cavender said the board was told about the decision before Friday's announcement, but member were not made aware Duerring of possible alternatives to virtual graduation.
That announcement drew criticism from the public and calls from local elected officials to consider alternatives to virtual graduations.
The announcement also came shortly before Tuesday’s primary election, when two current board members’ seats were at risk. Ben Salango, a county commissioner who sought the Democratic Party's nomination for governor in Tuesday’s election, called for in-person graduations to take place somehow.
Board members quickly added the graduation issue to the agenda of the previously planned meeting for Wednesday.
Shortly before the Kanawha board met Wednesday, state schools Superintendent Clayton Burch announced at the West Virginia Board of Education meeting that Justice would release new guidance that day on outdoor graduations.
Justice mentioned the rules during his daily coronavirus briefing Wednesday and expressed support for them. But the rules were released with the education department's seal on them, and the department is principally under the state school board's authority, not the governor's.
Wednesday afternoon, Cavender and fellow board member Jim Crawford, who kept their seats in the election, joined other members to authorize the outdoor graduations under the state rules.
“I’m glad to hear the Kanawha County Board of Education voted to allow outdoor graduations," Dr. Sherri Young, executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, said in a statement. "I urge school leaders to follow the state’s guidelines for graduation ceremonies to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Our graduates and their families deserve to celebrate. Thanks to the board for helping ensure their health and safety.”
Duerring said those who want to have input on the ceremonies should contact their local principals.