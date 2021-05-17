The dates are changing for the school-bus-delivered free meals for Kanawha County students who aren't learning in-person.
This week, two days' worth of food each will be delivered on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, the county school system said in a robocall announcement over the weekend. Buses will depart from schools around 11 a.m. each day.
Next week, meals will be delivered on Tuesday and Wednesday, the school system said. The regular school year ends Friday of next week.
“There will not be deliveries beyond the days listed,” the school system said.