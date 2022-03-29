Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Parents have until April 8 to enroll their children in Kanawha County's "Summer Academy," the school system has announced.

The program offers free instruction, physical activity, breakfast, lunch and transportation to current Kanawha public school students of all grade levels, the school system says. 

The school district says credit recovery courses will be offered to high schoolers, who should pay attention to their Schoology online platform for details on the timing of courses.

The Academy will run each weekday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 6-29, excluding West Virginia Day on June 20, the district says. After-school care is also being offered, but at a cost.

For more information and to register, visit kcs.kana.k12.wv.us/news and click on "Latest News" and then "KCS 2022 Summer Academy."

Recommended for you