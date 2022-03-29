Kanawha free 'Summer Academy' enrollment open through April 8 Staff reports Mar 29, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Parents have until April 8 to enroll their children in Kanawha County's "Summer Academy," the school system has announced.The program offers free instruction, physical activity, breakfast, lunch and transportation to current Kanawha public school students of all grade levels, the school system says. The school district says credit recovery courses will be offered to high schoolers, who should pay attention to their Schoology online platform for details on the timing of courses.The Academy will run each weekday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 6-29, excluding West Virginia Day on June 20, the district says. After-school care is also being offered, but at a cost.For more information and to register, visit kcs.kana.k12.wv.us/news and click on "Latest News" and then "KCS 2022 Summer Academy." Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Articles ArticlesDear Abby: Good deed for daughter turns into a disasterKaylee Hartley: Saving West Virginians from the 'Medicaid cliff' (Opinion)Judge reschedules trial in fatal shooting of Charleston police officerSmall town band looking at a big yearFederal judge rules coal company's court-ordered cleanup plan for Mingo County mines is inadequateIntermediate Court judge resigns, governor's next steps aren't clearSean McNeil enters transfer portalGirls basketball: Logan's Peyton Ilderton named Class AAA All-State captainHD Media editorial: New developments could spark regional growthMarshall football: Spears says spring game likely to be played at 'The Joan' See More of the Social Marketplace Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: March 28, 2022 Daily Mail WV KVAS acquires Don Haxton Telescope Star parties part of Astronomical Society's cosmic calendar of events Nationals statement from the board of the Charleston Amateur Hockey Association Nationals prove slippery for Charleston Chiefs, team will shoot for next year Area sleep centers focus on remedying disorders and related health risks