A Kanawha County judge has ruled, at least initially, against the opening of West Virginia's first charter schools, which were all authorized by an unelected board.
Kanawha Circuit Judge Jennifer Bailey announced Monday morning that she was granting a preliminary injunction and denying a motion filed by the governor and other state officials to dismiss the case.
In March, Republican state legislators created an unelected body called the West Virginia Professional Charter School Board. Last month, it approved five charters to open.
Those schools include one in Nitro, one near Morgantown, one in Jefferson County and two online open to students statewide. They were set to open as soon as next school year.
Two plaintiffs who are fathers, public school teachers and union members sued, arguing the following passage in the state Constitution made this method of charter approval illegal:
"No independent free school district, or organization shall hereafter be created, except with the consent of the school district or districts out of which the same is to be created, expressed by a majority of the voters voting on the question."
Atop oversight from the Professional Charter School Board, the charters each have their own boards. But these boards also may be, and have so far been, unelected.
Bailey said Monday that “with respect to this constitutional provision, our Supreme Court has long recognized that the people have a right to speak before an independent school district may be created."
Though this is just a preliminary ruling that doesn't yet end the case, the judge also said “I think that there is no question that there’s a likelihood of success [by plaintiffs] on the merits by purely looking at the constitutional provisions and the case law and the law that is specifically an issue in this House bill."
The lawsuit was filed against Gov. Jim Justice, Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, and House of Delegates Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay.
West Virginia Assistant Attorney General Sean Whelan, representing those state officials at a hearing last week, disputed the plaintiffs' constitutional interpretation.
Whelan said the passage doesn’t “prohibit the existence of a school district within another school district.” He said past precedent has interpreted that provision “to prevent the carving out of territory from a previously existing district.”
On Monday, he asked the judge to stay her ruling to immediately appeal to the state Supreme Court. Bailey declined. Whelan can still appeal, but the preliminary injunction will take effect in the meantime.
During a news conference focusing on a different subject, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey voiced support for charter schools and said: 'We're hopeful that this is going to be quickly reversed.
"We're working internally now in terms of the process, so we can actually get up to the high court and obtain a stay and also file a formal notice of appeal with the court. But we're going to be moving fast. We're hopeful. We believe we have the correct law on our side, and we're going to keep doing this every time there's a decision that’s wrong."
Staff writer Lacie Pierson contributed to this article.