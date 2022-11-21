Kanawha County had no bus transportation Monday to 17 schools, more than a quarter of its public schools.
Those bus-deprived schools included Herbert Hoover, one of Kanawha's eight high schools.
None of these schools were closed Monday, the school district said, and it plans to keep them all open tomorrow. Thanksgiving break doesn't start until Thursday this year, so the school calendar calls for classes on Wednesday, too.
The school system says all 17 schools that went without bus service Monday, plus two more, will not have bus service Tuesday. Those additional two are Andrews Heights and Mary Ingles elementaries.
There could be more added.
"Any additional bus service changes between now and the morning will be posted to the WVDE Closings/Bus Updates website and communicated via a callout," the school system's website said late Monday afternoon. "If not listed on the site, the service is normal."
That site — wvde.state.wv.us/closings/buses/kanawha — is the West Virginia Department of Education's common snow day tracker, although these Kanawha bus route cancellations were not and are not because of snow.
"If you normally drop off your student, or if you are able to find transportation to school for your student, the school will be open and operating on a normal schedule," Kanawha's site said. "If you are not able to find transportation, please have your child log in to Schoology [an online learning platform] for their assignment/s for attendance."
The Department of Education website said early Monday afternoon that there were no school buses for DuPont Middle and the following elementary schools: Alban, Anne Bailey, Central, Cross Lanes, Nitro and Point Harmony.
Beyond those, that list of Kanawha bus cancellations showed, for example, 16 buses not running for Elkview Middle and Herbert Hoover High, eight not running for Riverside High, and seven not running for Andrew Jackson Middle and Nitro High.
Around 4:30 p.m. Monday, Kanawha schools spokeswoman Briana Warner wrote in an email that Elkview Middle and Herbert Hoover actually had no bus service at all, along with eight more elementary schools: Cedar Grove, Clendenin, Elk Center, Marmet, Pinch, Ruffner, Sharon Dawes and Shoals.
County Board of Education President Tracy White expressed worry earlier this month about driver absences this Thanksgiving week, and a Kanawha school system Facebook post last week warned of possible issues.
"We believe that our staff will show up and transport students and our schools will be adequately staffed, but we must also be prepared — as we are every day — for something to cause a transition," that post said.
"On a regular school day, we are around 24 bus drivers short on top of a shortage of both substitutes and professional staff in some of our schools," that post said.
"Please encourage your students to bring their iPads home leading up to and during that week," the post said. "And, please let your school know if you do not have internet at home. Schools can support families with hot spots if there is need."
Last week, the Kanawha school board approved a calendar for next school year that closes schools for the full Thanksgiving week. West Virginia's two-week buck firearm season begins the Monday before Thanksgiving.
Warner wrote in an email on Monday that "while those 19 schools may not have bus service, that doesn't mean there aren't students there learning and receiving meals and additional resources."
"In addition, we have the opportunity to deliver remote instruction and learning opportunities whether a student is in person (which we know to be best) or remote," she continued. "Today, we still had 75% of schools with partial or full bus service and even the 17 without had students attending for reasons important to both our system and our parents. Those unable to attend have lessons in Schoology."