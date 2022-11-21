Kanawha County had no bus transportation Monday to seven schools, about a tenth of its public schools.
The school district said there were no school buses for DuPont Middle and the following elementary schools: Alban, Anne Bailey, Central, Cross Lanes, Nitro and Point Harmony.
Beyond those, a list of Kanawha bus cancellations shows, among other things, 16 buses not running for Elkview Middle and Herbert Hoover High, eight not running for Riverside High, and seven not running for Andrew Jackson Middle and Nitro High.
County Board of Education President Tracy White expressed worry earlier this month about driver absences this Thanksgiving week, and a Kanawha school system Facebook post last week warned of possible issues.
"We believe that our staff will show up and transport students and our schools will be adequately staffed, but we must also be prepared — as we are every day — for something to cause a transition," that post said.
"On a regular school day, we are around 24 bus drivers short on top of a shortage of both substitutes and professional staff in some of our schools," that post said.
"Please encourage your students to bring their iPads home leading up to and during that week," the post said. "And, please let your school know if you do not have internet at home. Schools can support families with hot spots if there is need."
Thanksgiving break starts Thursday this year.
Last week, the Kanawha school board approved a calendar for next school year that closes schools for the full Thanksgiving week. West Virginia's two-week buck firearm season begins the Monday before Thanksgiving.