Kanawha names new principals at St. Albans High, Dunbar Middle schools

Current Capital High Assistant Principal Jaclyn Swayne will be the new principal of St. Albans High, and current South Charleston Middle Assistant Principal Abby Stevens-Siggers will lead Dunbar Middle.
The Kanawha County Board of Education voted last week to pick these two women for the upcoming school year. The school board has posted the assistant principal roles they are leaving for applicants, according to the school system.
Board members also:
- hired Nicole McCartney, a former Carver Career and Technical Education Center assistant principal, as an assistant principal at Ben Franklin Career Center.
- transferred current Carver counselor Lori McNabb into an assistant principal role at that school.
- transferred Overbrook Elementary Principal Gerald Comer into a job that helps multiple high-poverty schools.
- approved paying Encova a roughly $817,000 premium for workers compensation insurance coverage for the upcoming school year. Travelers was the only other bidder and would have charged a $1.1 million premium.
- approved paying St. Albans-based Mason & Barry Inc. about $239,000 for a camera system and installation of it in 84 special education classrooms. Valley Electric, was the second-lowest of the three bidders at $380,000.
- approved paying Cincinnati Floor Company $144,000 to replace South Charleston High's gym floor. The only other bidder was South Charleston-based R.M. Huffman Co., which bid $179,000.
All votes last week were 5-0, save for a 4-0 vote on the insurance coverage because board President Ryan White recused himself.
His father, attorney and former state Democratic Party co-chairman Steve White, is on Encova’s board.