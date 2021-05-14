The Kanawha County Board of Education Thursday recognized Central Elementary Principal Beth Sturgill, who's retiring in the fall, as the county's 2021 Principal of the Year.
Kanawha schools Superintendent Tom Williams said Sturgill has worked for the county school system for 31 years, starting as an elementary teacher.
Before becoming principal of Central Elementary in 2016, Sturgill was principal of Piedmont Elementary from 2013-2016 and assistant principal of Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary from 2011-2013. Both of those are high-poverty schools in Charleston.
"She works with us instead of dictating to us, she finds a delicate balance between leading and participating, her love for the students is evident and is also balanced between loving and leading," Sturgill's colleagues said, according to comments Williams read at the meeting.
"The little notes that she leaves her staff on their desks, the check-in daily with each classroom and her excellent leadership skills is why she deserves to be recognized," they said.
Sturgill said, "I'm surrounded by a wonderful family that's here — I can't believe they're all here — and just such great coworkers. I've had such good leaders through my years."
The school board also recognized Montrose Elementary custodian Mark Gibson as the county's Service Personnel of the Year. Williams said Gibson has worked for the school system for 39 years.
“Montrose has the cleanest school in the county, I think everyone would agree. Deliverymen and maintenance people that come into our building have said so, too," his fellow Montrose workers said. "I've never seen him sit down, other than to eat. He is constantly cleaning — inside, outside and all around."
Last month, the board recognized Alexa Morton, a Ruffner Elementary special education teacher, as the county's Teacher of the Year.
"As a fairly new teacher, Alexa has already earned a reputation among her colleagues at both the school and district levels as an expert in the field of special education and autism," Williams said. Her colleagues called her "the most hard-working, professional, inspiring teacher we have ever had the pleasure to work with."