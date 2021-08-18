A day after West Virginia’s largest university announced it is beefing up its mask mandate, the state’s largest public school district said it will follow suit.
Kanawha County Schools announced Wednesday afternoon that, starting Friday, employees and students in all grade levels will be required to wear masks, whether they are vaccinated against the coronavirus or not.
On Aug. 2, the county’s board of education voted 3-2 to require employees and students only in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade to wear masks. Jim Crawford, one of the two no votes, alongside Tracy White, opposed a mask mandate in any grade level.
On Wednesday, the district said county schools Superintendent Tom Williams has the ability to make necessary changes to the mask mandate.
“Due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases in our community, beginning [Thursday] Kanawha County Schools is asking that all students and staff in our system wear a mask,” the announcement said. It said that request for Thursday would become a mandate Friday.
“If a student cannot wear a mask for a legitimate reason that is documented with the school, that is still OK,” the district said. “Masks should be used in all situations unless there is a documented reason not to. Shields will not protect an individual from a quarantine.”
Masks won’t be required outside, and they also won’t be required for inside sports practices, if players can socially distance, the district said.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Kanawha was reporting 35 active COVID-19 cases among staff or students. West Virginia has gone from fewer than 1,000 active COVID-19 cases as recently as early July to more than 7,500 on Wednesday.
Kanawha County Schools spokesperson Briana Warner said 90 John Adams Middle School students were in quarantine and Horace Mann Middle was reporting a similar number of quarantined students.
West Virginia University, the state’s largest, announced a change to its mask requirements earlier this week.
In mid-June, WVU had said it was reopening its classrooms, dining halls, student centers, athletic events and other student events to 100% capacity and dropping its mask requirement for fully vaccinated people only.
However, on Tuesday, WVU announced that it would require masks in classrooms and labs on all of its campuses for everyone, whether they’re vaccinated or not.
Vaccines have proved overwhelmingly effective at protecting people from death or hospitalization from COVID-19, including sickness caused by the delta variant of the coronavirus. However, researchers say the delta variant is more contagious than past strains of the virus.
Also Wednesday, the White House announced that, starting late next month, it plans to offer booster shots of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to those 18-years-old and older — if it has been at least eight months since their second dose.