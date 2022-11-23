The West Virginia charter school authorizing board on Wednesday approved a nursing charter in Kanawha County, after the applicant quadrupled the maximum student enrollment and added another grade level.
BridgeValley Community and Technical College will open the WIN (Workforce Initiative for Nurses) Academy next fall on its South Charleston campus.
The college’s application had said it would accept 30 students maximum, and only high school seniors. But, last week, the West Virginia Professional Charter School Board neither approved nor disapproved that application. Some board members said they wished for the school to accept younger grade levels, or at least have a written plan to do so.
On Wednesday, the board voted without dissent to approve the charter, after the board added more accountability measures and after BridgeValley altered its application.
The amended application says the school plans to accept 120 students maximum, and serve both 11th and 12th grades, although 11th grade might not be offered until fall 2024.
“High school seniors in the WIN Academy will graduate from high school and complete the first year of an associate-degree registered nurse (RN) program by the end of their senior year in high school,” the application says.
“Juniors in the program will take a preparatory program so they may enter the nursing program as high school seniors,” it says. “The intention of the program is to encourage WIN Academy high school graduates to then complete BridgeValley’s associate degree in nursing one year after high school graduation.”
BridgeValley President Casey Sacks said the earlier plan already included sequencing coursework for essentially two groups of seniors: those who had, and hadn’t, completed prerequisites for nursing courses.
“Instead of sort of segmenting the population so much, what we want to do is get to the place where we’ll have that preparatory coursework in the junior year,” Sacks said Wednesday.
“And then in the senior [year], be very nursing-focused,” she said.
This will be the first charter in Kanawha County, after the previously approved Nitro Preparatory Academy didn’t open.
Four other charters have opened in West Virginia since Republican lawmakers passed a law in 2021 creating the Professional Charter School Board. Last week, the board approved another charter to open in fall 2024 in Berkeley County, the M.E.C.C.A. Business Learning Institute.
Charters are publicly funded institutions that are freed from many state personnel laws and other public school rules. They can be entirely overseen by unelected boards, as all West Virginia charters are.
Neither the M.E.C.C.A. Business Learning Institute nor WIN Academy are planned to be run by private management companies, according to their applications, but three of the four already-open charters are.