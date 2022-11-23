Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The West Virginia charter school authorizing board on Wednesday approved a nursing charter in Kanawha County, after the applicant quadrupled the maximum student enrollment and added another grade level.

BridgeValley Community and Technical College will open the WIN (Workforce Initiative for Nurses) Academy next fall on its South Charleston campus.

Ryan Quinn covers education. He can be reached at 304-348-1254 or ryan.quinn@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RyanEQuinn on Twitter.

