All children and teens age 19 years and under can eat free this summer at the following locations, the Kanawha County school system announced in a news release.
They do not have to be enrolled in public schools to get these free meals, which are funded by the federal government.
For more information, call 304-348-6660.
Sites serving Monday-Friday (June 7-30), breakfast 8 a.m., lunch 11:30 a.m. on-site; parents can pick up meals from noon-1 p.m.:
Alban Elementary, 2030 Harrison Ave., St. Albans, 304-722-0234
Ben Franklin Career Center, 500 28th St., Dunbar, 304-766-0369
Bridgeview Elementary, 5100 Ohio St., South Charleston, 304-766-0383
Carver Career and Technical Education Center, 4799 Midland Trail Drive, 304-348-1965
Central Elementary, 900 Helene St., St. Albans, 304-722-0226
Chesapeake Elementary, 13620 MacCorkle Ave., Chesapeake, 304-949-1121
Dunbar Intermediate, 1320 Myers Ave., Dunbar, 304-766-1570
Flinn Elementary, 2206 McClure Parkway, 304-348-1959
Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary, 100 Florida St., 304-348-1902
Midland Trail Elementary, 200 Ferry St., Diamond, 304-949-1823
Overbrook Elementary, 218 Oakwood Drive, 304-348-6179
Pinch Elementary, 300 S. Pinch Road, Elkview, 304-348-1943
Point Harmony Elementary, 5312 Big Tyler Road, Cross Lanes, 304-776-3482
Shoals Elementary, 100 Dutch Road, 304-348-1900
Sissonville Elementary, 8324 Sissonville Drive, Sissonville, 304-348-1961
Weberwood Elementary, 732 Gordon Drive, 304-348-1924
William J. Raglin Community Education Center, 115 Marshall Ave., Dunbar, 304-348-1942
Sites serving only Tuesday and Wednesday (June 8 to July 28), breakfast 9 a.m., lunch noon on-site; parents can pick up meals at a time to be announced:
Capital High, 1500 Greenbrier St., 304-348-6500
George Washington High, 1522 Tennis Club Road, 304-348-7748
Herbert Hoover High, 5090 Elk River Road N., Elkview, 304-348-1947
McKinley Middle, 3000 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans, 304-722-0218
Nitro High, 1300 Park Ave., Nitro, 304-755-2451
Riverside High, 101 Warrior Way, Belle 304-348-1996
Sissonville High, 6100 Sissonville Drive, Sissonville, 304-348-1954
South Charleston High, 1 Eagle Way, South Charleston, 304-766-0352
Sites serving Monday-Friday (July 1 to Aug. 4), breakfast 8 a.m., lunch 11:30 a.m. on-site; parents can pick up meals from noon-1 p.m.:
Central Elementary, 900 Helene St., St. Albans, 304-722-0226
Shoals Elementary, 100 Dutch Road, 304-348-1900
Overbrook Elementary, 218 Oakwood Drive, 304-348-6179
Site serving Monday- Friday (July 12-16), breakfast 7:30 a.m., lunch 11:30 a.m. on-site; parents can pick up meals at a time to be announced:
Capital High, 1500 Greenbrier St., 304-348-6500
Sites providing five-day meal boxes on Tuesdays (July 6, 13, 20, 27) from noon-1 p.m.:
Capital High, 1500 Greenbrier St., 304-348-6500
Flinn Elementary, 2206 McClure Parkway, 304-348-1959
George Washington High, 1522 Tennis Club Road, 304-348-7748
Herbert Hoover High, 5090 Elk River Road N., Elkview, 304-348-1947
McKinley Middle, 3000 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans, 304-722-0218
Nitro High, 1300 Park Ave., Nitro, 304-755-2451
Riverside High, 101 Warrior Way, Belle, 304-348-1996
South Charleston High, 1 Eagle Way, South Charleston, 304-766-0352
Site providing five-day meal boxes on Tuesdays (July 6, 13, 20, 27), from 1:30-2:30 p.m.:
Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary, 100 Florida St., 304-348-1902