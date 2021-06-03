The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

All children and teens age 19 years and under can eat free this summer at the following locations, the Kanawha County school system announced in a news release.

They do not have to be enrolled in public schools to get these free meals, which are funded by the federal government.

For more information, call 304-348-6660.

Sites serving Monday-Friday (June 7-30), breakfast 8 a.m., lunch 11:30 a.m. on-site; parents can pick up meals from noon-1 p.m.:

Alban Elementary, 2030 Harrison Ave., St. Albans, 304-722-0234

Ben Franklin Career Center, 500 28th St., Dunbar, 304-766-0369

Bridgeview Elementary, 5100 Ohio St., South Charleston, 304-766-0383

Carver Career and Technical Education Center, 4799 Midland Trail Drive, 304-348-1965

Central Elementary, 900 Helene St., St. Albans, 304-722-0226

Chesapeake Elementary, 13620 MacCorkle Ave., Chesapeake, 304-949-1121

Dunbar Intermediate, 1320 Myers Ave., Dunbar, 304-766-1570

Flinn Elementary, 2206 McClure Parkway, 304-348-1959

Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary, 100 Florida St., 304-348-1902

Midland Trail Elementary, 200 Ferry St., Diamond, 304-949-1823

Overbrook Elementary, 218 Oakwood Drive, 304-348-6179

Pinch Elementary, 300 S. Pinch Road, Elkview, 304-348-1943

Point Harmony Elementary, 5312 Big Tyler Road, Cross Lanes, 304-776-3482

Shoals Elementary, 100 Dutch Road, 304-348-1900

Sissonville Elementary, 8324 Sissonville Drive, Sissonville, 304-348-1961

Weberwood Elementary, 732 Gordon Drive, 304-348-1924

William J. Raglin Community Education Center, 115 Marshall Ave., Dunbar, 304-348-1942

Sites serving only Tuesday and Wednesday (June 8 to July 28), breakfast 9 a.m., lunch noon on-site; parents can pick up meals at a time to be announced:

Capital High, 1500 Greenbrier St., 304-348-6500

George Washington High, 1522 Tennis Club Road, 304-348-7748

Herbert Hoover High, 5090 Elk River Road N., Elkview, 304-348-1947

McKinley Middle, 3000 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans, 304-722-0218

Nitro High, 1300 Park Ave., Nitro, 304-755-2451

Riverside High, 101 Warrior Way, Belle 304-348-1996

Sissonville High, 6100 Sissonville Drive, Sissonville, 304-348-1954

South Charleston High, 1 Eagle Way, South Charleston, 304-766-0352

Sites serving Monday-Friday (July 1 to Aug. 4), breakfast 8 a.m., lunch 11:30 a.m. on-site; parents can pick up meals from noon-1 p.m.:

Central Elementary, 900 Helene St., St. Albans, 304-722-0226

Shoals Elementary, 100 Dutch Road, 304-348-1900

Overbrook Elementary, 218 Oakwood Drive, 304-348-6179

Site serving Monday- Friday (July 12-16), breakfast 7:30 a.m., lunch 11:30 a.m. on-site; parents can pick up meals at a time to be announced:

Capital High, 1500 Greenbrier St., 304-348-6500

Sites providing five-day meal boxes on Tuesdays (July 6, 13, 20, 27) from noon-1 p.m.:

Capital High, 1500 Greenbrier St., 304-348-6500

Flinn Elementary, 2206 McClure Parkway, 304-348-1959

George Washington High, 1522 Tennis Club Road, 304-348-7748

Herbert Hoover High, 5090 Elk River Road N., Elkview, 304-348-1947

McKinley Middle, 3000 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans, 304-722-0218

Nitro High, 1300 Park Ave., Nitro, 304-755-2451

Riverside High, 101 Warrior Way, Belle, 304-348-1996

South Charleston High, 1 Eagle Way, South Charleston, 304-766-0352

Site providing five-day meal boxes on Tuesdays (July 6, 13, 20, 27), from 1:30-2:30 p.m.:

Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary, 100 Florida St., 304-348-1902

Reach Ryan Quinn at ryan.quinn@wvgazettemail.com, facebook.com/ryanedwinquinn, 304-348-1254 or follow @RyanEQuinn on Twitter.

Recommended for you