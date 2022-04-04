The Kanawha County Board of Education approved Monday new science textbooks and other science instructional materials for the next six school years.
School spokeswoman Briana Warner wrote in an email that the cost is about $1.4 million for the elementary grade materials, which went toward paying elementary teachers to write custom Kanawha curriculum and toward buying Mystery Science and Discovery Education materials.
Warner said a further $1.4 million is the expected cost for the middle and high school materials, including, again, a mixture of custom curriculum writing, textbook purchases and lab materials.
She wrote that the expense is "significantly below the budget we were given."
"These numbers may change nominally due to shipping costs and other variables that we are still negotiating with companies," she wrote.
The state requires new textbook adoption every six years.
Groups of educators recommended the selections to the school board, which voted 4-0 to adopt them. Board member Jim Crawford was absent.
Missy Ruddle, the school system's assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, said at Monday's board meeting that the elementary curriculum ties together science and English language arts goals. She said writing curriculum in-house saved money to buy teachers "stuff."
"And, believe me, science teachers beg for stuff," Ruddle said. "They want stuff in their classroom. Each high school will receive a skeleton that they can use for different things. They want hot plates, hot plates are a big thing that they want, but lots of different things to be able to do labs, and kids to be able to do hands-on."
For 9th-grade earth and space science, the book will be "Earth and Space Science," published by National Geographic Learning, part of Cengage Learning.
For 10th-grade biology, the book will be "Biology," published by Savvas Learning Co.
Those are the two science courses the state requires every public school student to complete. The state requires at least one more science credit to graduate from high school, and the board adopted various books from different publishers for some of the various options, like the human anatomy course.
But Kanawha teachers wrote the books for the high school chemistry, environmental science, forensic science, physical science and physics courses.
Also Monday, the board approved transferring Grandview Elementary Principal Sharon Brooks to a Title 1 transformation specialist position, effective immediately, and approved transferring South Charleston Middle Vice Principal Kizmet Chandler to the principal position at the same school, effective July 18.
The board also accepted Laura Pauley's resignation as executive director of accounting, effective April 22. All personnel votes were 4-0.
Also Monday, Warner wrote in an email that Richmond Elementary, which has been battling a fly problem, would be treating for the pests in the final area — a closet in the women's faculty bathroom — Monday night.
"Food is now being prepared offsite and we have had the kitchen completely closed, out of an abundance of caution, as we continue to treat the issue," she wrote.
Principal Jennifer Cochran deferred comment to Warner.
In a message Warner said she sent parents Wednesday, she said the South Charleston school was "experiencing an issue with a specific type of fly finding a home in the plumbing specifically underneath the kitchen."
A father said on Twitter that his daughter spent Friday afternoon killing sewer flies, the flies were still there Monday and students were eating in a classroom and the library.