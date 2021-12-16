The Kanawha County Board of Education approved Thursday spending about $2.1 million on heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment at four schools.
Montrose, Ruthlawn, Sharon Dawes and Shoals elementary schools will receive the equipment.
The board approved buying it from Charleston-based Dougherty Co. The only other bidder, according to a bid document the school system provided, was St. Albans-based Mason & Barry Inc. That company would’ve charged $2.2 million.
Chuck Smith, the Kanawha school system’s facilities planning executive director, said the expense was just for the HVAC equipment. He said the actual installation work will be bid out separately.
He said the work will fully replace the HVAC system at each school, and the systems should be operational by the fall.
Board members also approved Thursday paying $575,000 for 1,400 ninth-generation iPad tablet computers, OtterBox cases for each and three years of Apple support, all from Apple Inc. Leah Sparks, the school system’s technology director, said the purchase will expand iPads to Head Start and pre-kindergarten students, the last Kanawha students without them.
Both votes were unanimous.
The money for the HVAC equipment and the iPads is coming from federal COVID-19 relief funds.
Also Thursday, board member Tracy White requested that the district’s school mask mandate be placed on the agenda in January. Board member Jim Crawford said he opposes continuing the mandate.