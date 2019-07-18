Kanawha school board OKs $152K Nitro High gym floor replacement

The Kanawha County Board of Education Thursday unanimously approved spending about $152,000 to replace Nitro High’s gym floor.
The school board members awarded the contract to South Charleston-based R.M. Huffman Co.
Architectural Interior Products Inc., which has several West Virginia locations and one in Virginia, bid $171,000, and Cincinnati Floor Co. bid $255,000.
Also at Thursday’s meeting, board members accepted the resignations, effective this month, of Richmond Elementary Principal Jordan McBride and Dunbar Intermediate Principal Jennifer Spencer. Carol Hamric, the county school system’s human resources executive director, said they’re moving.
Sissonville High history teacher Jerry Throckmorton also introduced himself as the new president of the county’s branch of the American Federation of Teachers union.
“I’m proud to say I represent some of the finest people in this system, who are compassionate, committed, empathetic, caring for the concern of the students and giving them the best opportunity to be successful in life,” Throckmorton said.
“We know our problems are many: addiction, discrimination, funding of our schools, qualified teachers ... poverty, food insecurity, economic insecurity,” he said. “Our community has trouble. Our students bring those troubles to the classroom every day, which conflicts with their ability to learn. We have to sort those problems out, give them the counseling services they need, be the role models that we know we can be.”
He said he was elected vice president in April, but the man elected president moved out of state. Under the county union’s constitution, he said that means he’s president through April 2021.
Throckmorton said he’s served as the county union’s secretary for about the last six years, and served on its executive board for about six years before that.
Fred Albert, who was the county’s AFT president for the past 15 years, was elected the statewide president in November.