Kanawha County schools Superintendent Tom Williams recommended cutting a teacher aide's position at Cedar Grove Elementary next school year, but the county Board of Education saved it.
County central office officials said there are currently two teachers and two aides for the school's 24 kindergartners, and the number of kindergartners next school year is projected to drop to 22. The district planned to transfer aide Jennifer Dotson-Stonestreet elsewhere.
But she appealed to the school board members, to whom she read a speech Friday recounting the poverty, drug abuse and other family issues she said she sees Cedar Grove students face.
"Each year we are expected to do more with less, our children suffer," she said.
She also included a personal note.
“I met my husband while working at Cedar Grove Elementary, where he proposed to me in the auditorium in front of the whole student body,” she said. “We then later married in the gymnasium. CGE has been such a special part of my life and I cherish it.”
School board President Becky Jordon eventually cut off Dotson-Stonestreet's speech because it exceeded the 20 minutes the board requested she keep her presentation to.
But Jordon voted alongside board members Jim Crawford, Tracy White and Ryan White (no relation) to save Dotson-Stonestreet's position at Cedar Grove.
Amanda Easter, the teacher who is paired with Dotson-Stonestreet, sat beside her during her appeal.
“Can I just ask a question?” Easter asked. “At what point do we not look at the needs of the children, instead of a number? When can we look at what these children at Cedar Grove and all over the county need?”
State funding for schools is largely based on enrollment. About 64% of Cedar Grove's students are from low-income families.
“I know you're passionate and I appreciate that,” Williams replied. “However, unfortunately, in addition to educating children, we also have to run a business, so to speak. We only have X number of dollars that we have and, believe it or not, we've got students in every single school — the hill schools, the West Side schools, the St. Albans area, the Charleston area — every single school, that needs and that has issues just like you've spoken about.”
“And, unfortunately, the only fair way to do it so that it looks — so that we're able to treat everyone as fairly as possible, is to use a number,” he said.
“We have kids whose parents are on drugs and, unfortunately, that's our society now," Williams said. "And it's sad, but we have to look at the whole system and all of our kids and do what's best for all of our kids, and overstaffing one school means that another school may not get something."
But less than a minute later, Jordon suddenly called on Tracy White for a motion, Crawford seconded it, and Jordon called the question, immediately ending debate.
The board often rotates the vote order for each vote. Ric Cavender, the first board member to vote, was the only one to favor cutting the position, followed by Ryan White voting no, Jordon voting no, Tracy White voting no and finally Crawford voting no.
The vote came ahead of the May primary, in which the three board members whose terms are up — Jordon, Ryan White and Tracy White — are all seeking reelection. The nonpartisan school board members are elected in the primary election and take office July 1.
The vote also came after the board unanimously voted to close Cedar Grove Middle, which shares a building with Cedar Grove Elementary, and transfer the middle schoolers to DuPont Middle. The board members cited enrollment declines in making that move.
After Friday's meeting, Cavender said there were nine teachers proposed to be transferred who didn't appeal. He said, "We have schools all over the county with tremendous need."
“If the other nine would have appealed and we voted no on all of them, that would have created a very difficult situation with our budget, as Dr. Williams outlined,” Cavender said.
Dotson-Stonestreet said, “We appreciate the board members actually looking out and considering the children in a decision, and not looking at it as a business move as Tom Williams pointed it out."