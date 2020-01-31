Kanawha school board to reconsider vote on superintendent hire

The Kanawha County Board of Education will meet 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to reconsider its vote on hiring a new superintendent, following its surprise move this week to abandon a search and just promote the current deputy superintendent.
Board President Ryan White, who voted against the hire, said he called for the new meeting after seeing a social media post that questioned whether the hiring violated open meetings laws, and after receiving calls from lawyers who said the issue needed looking into.
White said he then "called the Ethics Commission and asked them and they said it was a ... gray area and they sent me an opinion that would allow us to make sure that the open meetings law violation could not be brought."
“They could not guarantee that a court wouldn't strike it down,” he said. He said the opinion he received related to a previous Huntington City Council issue.
At its meeting earlier this week, the school board voted 3-2 to promote Deputy Superintendent Tom Williams to superintendent, effective July 1. The only item on the agenda for that meeting was a line that said "Superintendent search." It said nothing about actually hiring anyone.
Kimberly Weber, general counsel for the state Ethics Commission, said she couldn't comment on whether someone in a specific instance violated open meetings laws. But she said that, generally speaking, “agendas must give reasonable notice to the public of what issues will be discussed. Specifically, any matter requiring the governing body to take official action must be listed on the agenda."
"An example is 'Filling position of office manager,' that would be sufficient," Weber said. "Use of vague headings such as old business, new business or personnel matters is insufficient. So the test is: Would a reasonable person know what the issue being discussed would be and what the official action would be?"
At the Jan. 29 meeting, board member Jim Crawford made two motions. The first was to abandon the search and just appoint someone, and the second was to specifically appoint Williams.
Despite fellow board members White and Ric Cavender saying they still wanted a search, board members Becky Jordon and Tracy White joined with Crawford on both motions.
The agenda for the new meeting would allow for multiple things to occur: a confirmation of Williams' hiring, appointment of someone else or a return to the search. It would also allow for public comments.
Crawford said he wasn't concerned about an open meetings law violation.
“I would consider that a search," he said. "Wouldn't you?”