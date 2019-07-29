Kanawha school board transfers 2 elementary principals

The Kanawha County Board of Education Monday unanimously approved transferring two elementary school principals for the upcoming school year, which starts Aug. 12.
Point Harmony Elementary Principal Jennifer Cummings-Cochran will be transferred to the principal position at Richmond Elementary. Kanawha school system spokeswoman Briana Warner said Richmond's principal moved out of the county.
Bridgeview Elementary Assistant Principal Amy Brown will be transferred to the principal position at Dunbar Intermediate, where Warner said the principal also moved out of the county.
Warner said Cummings-Cochran has served as an assistant principal or principal at Point Harmony for the past 10 years, while Brown has served as Bridgeview's assistant principal for the past three years.
The two transferred principals applied for their new positions, Warner said.
“Both of the empty principal positions were posted per our normal policy and they interviewed dozens of candidates for those two positions," Warner said. "So after the interview process these were the two that were recommended to the superintendent to be hired."