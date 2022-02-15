West Virginia’s most populous school district announced Tuesday it is immediately lifting its mask mandate.
Since Aug. 20, the Kanawha County public school system had been requiring face masks for all students and employees who did not have medical exemptions.
The county Board of Education had voted 3-2 to start the school year off only requiring masks in prekindergarten through 5th grades. But, two weeks into the school year, Kanawha schools Superintendent Tom Williams upgraded that requirement to cover all grades as cases were already soaring in schools and Capital High was temporarily shut down.
Now, the school system said Williams has made the decision to drop the requirement.
“The Board granted decision-making powers to Dr. Williams regarding masks in the early August meeting,” school system spokeswoman Briana Warner wrote in an email. “This was Dr. Williams’ decision. He did consult with the Board before announcing the decision.”
The school board did not call a special meeting or put the item on an agenda for a regular meeting to have an official vote on the most recent change of course. Doing that would have given wider notice to the public that this was under consideration, and given parents and employees a chance to weigh in.
“Originally, our members, the majority of the members who responded to surveys supported the mask mandate, and I have really not heard anything different from a majority,” said Dinah Adkins, co-president of Kanawha’s arm of the National Education Association union.
“So I’m concerned,” she said. “I’m concerned for students and teachers, I’m concerned that you’re requiring people to go into a workplace that does not have social distancing, without masks.”
Board President Becky Jordon said board members have been hearing parents’ and employees’ different views on masking for many months.
“Each parent can still make a decision on what they feel is best for their child,” she said.
“[Williams] did tell us that that was the way he was going and if we had any comments, to let him know,” Jordon said. “I didn’t hear of any comments, so I believe [all board members] supported it.”
Board member Ric Cavender said, “I will say that between the public meetings and the calls and the messages I’ve received over the course of this entire situation, I’ll say combining those three things I feel like I have as much information from the parents and the public as I possibly could get.”
Cavender has two children in the school system. He said one of his sons said he probably will still wear a mask, and he’ll let his other son make his own decision.
“Getting back out into the world again,” Cavender said, “I’m seeing most folks in social settings and stores and what not, people are masking less and less and numbers are going down.”
There are generally no government masks mandates across West Virginia, outside of public schools.
“If we see another spike, my opinion could change rather quickly,” he said.
Jordon is one of three board incumbents seeking reelection. At least two of their challengers say they oppose the mask mandate, but Jordon said that wasn’t influencing her thinking.
As of Tuesday, 33 of the state’s 55 counties, including Kanawha, mandated masks for all students and staff, according to the state Department of Education.
Kanawha will now join five counties where masking is fully optional.