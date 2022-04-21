The Kanawha County Board of Education approved employee layoffs and transfers Thursday. The move comes as the school district plans to cut about 55 positions and close Cedar Grove Middle and Garnet Career Center next year.
The school system is expecting to lose roughly $4 million in funding from the West Virginia school aid funding formula because of continuing enrollment declines, said Kanawha Schools Treasurer Melanie Meadows. That formula determines how much state funding a county receives, largely based on how many public school students it has.
Meadows also said revenue from local property taxes is expected to drop about $1 million because of lower assessed property values across Kanawha. The state pitches in to make up for lost revenue from the regular levy property tax rates, but Meadows noted that it doesn’t make up all of that lost revenue.
In 2018, Kanawha voters passed an excess property tax levy that remains in effect, providing the public schools more money than in counties without these higher property tax rates. But the state doesn’t fill in for any lost excess levy property tax revenue.
Agenda documents provided Thursday didn’t specify all the types of positions that are being cut. Superintendent Tom Williams said he will leave the decision up to principals as to what position cuts they thinks will least affect their schools.
In recent years in Kanawha, the number of positions cut annually has far exceeded the number of people who actually lose employment entirely in the school district. School officials said this is because of continued regular retirements and resignations.
But such cuts often set off a transfer domino effect, where teachers and other workers with more years of experience have the right, when their position is cut, to take the position of someone with less seniority, leading them to potentially bump others out of their positions.
Williams said he anticipates that perhaps 10 people countywide will lose employment completely, but that could change, including at the start of next school year amid any unexpected enrollment increases.
“I don’t even know that it’ll be that many through attrition,” he said.
Also Thursday, the board recognized DuPont Middle music and chorus teacher David Patrick as Kanawha’s teacher of the year.
Patrick, a Riverside High and Marshall University graduate from a family of teachers, conducts musicals at the school. Williams said the latest was “fantastic.”
“I could not do this without all of these people,” Patrick said, referring to those in the audience there for him, “and a great support system and wonderful students at DuPont Middle School.”