The Kanawha County Board of Education Thursday chose the companies that will build the new Herbert Hoover High, replacing the portable classrooms on stilts that students have been in for years now.
The county school system demolished Hoover’s former building after it was damaged in the June 2016 flood.
The school board approved Thursday paying about $67.4 million to multiple companies to build the school, atop land that board members previously approved paying $23 million to purchase and prepare for this.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the state are expected to pay for all of this.
The biggest of the contracts awarded Thursday, $40.5 million to Huntington-based Swope Construction Co., was for the general construction of the building.
Swope, like all the contract winners Thursday, was the lowest bidder. That means that, out of all the qualifying companies that submitted estimates for how much it would cost to do the work, its estimate was the lowest.
Paramount Builders LLC, based in St. Albans, was the only other bidder for the general construction contract. It bid $54.9 million.
Board members approved paying $9.3 million to Charleston-based Progressive Electric Inc. to do the electrical work.
And they approved paying $7.8 million to South Charleston-based DSO Mechanical LLC for heating, ventilation and air conditioning work.
Charleston-based Dougherty Co. is getting $3.5 million for plumbing work.
Kentucky-based Dant Clayton is getting $2.7 million for aluminum bleachers and grandstands.
Charleston-based Capitol Business Interiors is getting $1.5 million for various furnishings and equipment, including lockers, classroom furniture and other things.
And a few other companies are getting amounts under $1 million for other work.
The vote to approve all of these contracts was unanimous.
Chuck Smith, school facilities planning executive director, said the school system sought to have multiple companies do the work to get the best price and give West Virginia companies a better shot at winning.
“When you have the one contractor, typically you have a large bonding capacity that’s required, there are very, very few contractors in the state of West Virginia that could meet that bonding capacity,” he said. The bonds are financial assurances that the work gets done.
The school will be across Frame Road from a state Division of Highways location, between the Elkview exit of Interstate 79 and U.S. 119.
In the 2016-17 school year, which began after the flood that summer, Hoover students attended classes in the Elkview Middle building. They went in the afternoons while middle schoolers took the morning shift.
Since fall of 2017, the high schoolers have been in a series of portable classrooms on stilts, built right next to Elkview Middle.
Also, the school board unanimously approved changes among the county school system’s top leaders.
It transferred, effective Friday, George Washington High Principal George Aulenbacher into the role of countywide assistant superintendent over high schools and vocational centers. The new principal for George Washington has not been chosen.
The board transferred the current holder of that assistant superintendent position, Paula Potter, into the role of deputy superintendent. And it approved the retirement of the current deputy superintendent, Mark Milam.
Milam had served in that position only since Tom Williams, the former deputy superintendent, became superintendent on July 1. Before that, Milam had himself been assistant superintendent over high schools and vocational schools.