Aug. 15 or Aug. 22 was proposed Thursday as the first day of classes for Kanawha County public school students for the 2022-23 school year.
Kanawha County Schools unveiled two possible 2022-23 school year calendars.
The later start date version would end the first semester after Christmas break. Kanawha Board of Education President Becky Jordon said she staunchly opposes that, although a majority of other board members Thursday expressed support for the later start date.
County schools Superintendent Tom Williams said the drafts were just starting points. After the meeting, he said there might be some way to have a later start date and end the first semester before Christmas break.
The board will have public hearings on the calendar Sept. 7 and Sept. 16. It may vote Sept. 16 to pick a calendar.
The Aug. 15 start date version would end the first semester on Dec. 23.
There would be a week off from school around Thanksgiving.
Christmas falls on a Sunday next year, but there would be six weekdays off from Dec. 26-Jan. 2.
March 6-10 would be the five weekdays off for spring break, and the last day for students would be May 23.
The Aug. 22 start date version would end the first semester on Jan. 13, after Christmas break.
The only days off around Thanksgiving would be Nov. 24 and Nov. 25, a Thursday and Friday.
There would be seven weekdays off around Christmas: Friday, Dec. 23, and then Dec. 26-Jan. 2 like in the other calendar.
March 20-24 would be the five weekdays off for spring break, later than in the other calendar. The last day for students would be May 26.
School officials discussed the two proposed calendars at Thursday night’s school board meeting.
The only school the chosen calendar won’t apply to will be Charleston’s Piedmont Elementary, which is on a “year-round,” or “balanced,” calendar that has longer mid-year breaks but less of a summer break. Kanawha County Schools spokeswoman Briana Warner said that calendar won’t be available for a while.
Kanawha began its current school year Aug. 9 and plans to end it May 23.
Also Thursday, the board unanimously approved paying Blue Bird Bus Sales of West Virginia roughly $832,000 for eight 77-passenger school buses.