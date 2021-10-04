Kanawha County high school seniors participate in the annual Kanawha County Schools College Fair at the University of Charleston on Monday. The event provides students an opportunity to meet with representatives from colleges and other post-secondary training centers throughout the state.
Skyler Edwards (left), a Senior at Nitro High School, talks with University of Charleston Nursing Program Director Amy Bruce at the Kanawha County Schools College Fair, hosted by the university on Monday. Seniors from Kanawha County’s eight public high schools attended the fair.
Kanawha County High School students laid the groundwork, and maybe some of the paperwork, for their futures Monday at the 2021 Kanawha County Schools College Fair at the University of Charleston.
Representatives from more than 60 colleges and other post-secondary training centers were available to meet with high school seniors about their post-high school education in the Russell & Martha Wehrle Innovation Center and Athletic Arena.
In addition to information about the schools, students also were able to complete the Federal Student Aid ID process from their personal devices with the assistance of experts at the fair.
Organizers anticipated more than 1,000 students from all eight of Kanawha County’s public high schools to attend.