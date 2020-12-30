The Kanawha County school system won’t restart in-person classes Jan. 4, the district announced Wednesday.
Instead, just like it did shortly before the Christmas and New Year break, Kanawha has decided early to cancel in-person instruction for at least all of next week.
This means classrooms will be shuttered no matter what the color-coded school reopening map, released each Saturday, allows.
The district’s robocall announcement cited the likelihood that Kanawha will be orange anyway on Saturday’s map, meaning in-person instruction would be banned by the state. The map’s colors are roughly based on the spread of COVID-19 and the percentage of tests that are positive in counties overall, not in the schools alone.
“We hope this allows time for families to make plans,” Kanawha’s announcement said.
Special education students will still be offered in-person instruction next week. The map doesn’t ever ban in-person teaching for those students.
The other students will attend school online, and employees are still being called into school buildings.
School buses will continue their daily meal delivery, free for all kids, along normal bus routes beginning at 11 a.m. Monday, the district said.