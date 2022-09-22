Leaders from the city of Charleston and Kanawha County joined educators, students and parents at the City Center at Slack Plaza on Wednesday to encourage voters to pass the upcoming Kanawha County Schools excess levy.
The levy measure will be on the Nov. 8 ballot for Kanawha County residents. A “yes” vote would support funding to invest in schol staff, safety measures and building improvements, among other things.
Taxes will not increase if the levy passes -- rates approved by voters in 2018 will remain constant.
Funding for the current levy is set to expire in July 2024. If the levy isn't renewed, the school system will see nearly 25% of its total budget cut, according to officials.
“Think of having to cut one-fourth of your own home budget out. What would that do to you?” posed Tom Williams, superintendent of Kanawha County Schools. “I encourage everyone to vote yes on this [excess levy].”
More than half of the proposed $61.6 million levy would go toward wages for school staffers, with specific funds earmarked for custodians, counselors and art teachers.
Nearly $2.5 million -- the smallest portion allotted in the proposal -- would fund 26 new positions system-wide, including counselors, nurses and special education staff.
On Wednesday, Kanawha County students took the stage at Slack Plaza to explain why continuing the funding is so critical.
Jay Arjuna, a senior at George Washington High School, said future students “cannot afford” to lose the funding provided by the levy. It could mean cuts to school programs and neglecting to update safety protocols, he said.
Kaleb Lanier, a junior at Herbert Hoover High School, said improvements made possible through the excess levy allows his school to keep up with others across the state.
“We need this [excess levy] to ensure students in the Elk River area have equal opportunities compared to other schools in Kanawha County [and beyond],” Lanier said.
Carrie Dysart, a 1999 graduate of Herbert Hoover High who has had three children go through the Kanawha County school system, said the levy potentially not passing is “a hit we as a county” cannot take.
This spring, Dysart’s youngest child will graduate from Herbert Hoover.
“So if I’ll no longer be reaping the benefits from the levy, why do I care?” she asked the small crowd. “I care because the levy benefits us all.”
Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin and South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens, along with Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper, all said they stood in strong support of the levy, which has been in place since 1937.
The total breakdown for the proposed excess levy is as follows:
$37,785,048 for professional, service and substitute wages, including specific funds for custodians, counselors and art teachers
$11,157,089 for heating and cooling improvements and roofing at 10 schools with the greatest need
$7,489,590 for facility and extracurricular needs including tennis courts (with pickleball striping), baseball/softball turf, tracks, raises for coaches, scoreboards and more
$2,737,000 for safety and security improvements including weapon detection systems in high schools, secure entrances at every school that does not have one, and additional security team staff
$2,496,000 for additional staff including seven counselors, five nurses, 14 special education staff and more
“Your great-grandparents, your grandparents voted on this because they realized they have to do this for the kids,” Carper said. “If you don’t support them on this, who will?”