Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Leaders from the city of Charleston and Kanawha County joined educators, students and parents at the City Center at Slack Plaza on Wednesday to encourage voters to pass the upcoming Kanawha County Schools excess levy.

The levy measure will be on the Nov. 8 ballot for Kanawha County residents. A “yes” vote would support funding to invest in schol staff, safety measures and building improvements, among other things.

Caity Coyne covers health. She can be reached at 304-348-7939 or caity.coyne@hdmediallc.com. Follow @CaityCoyne on Twitter.

Recommended for you