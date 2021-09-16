Kanawha County public school students will start classes next school year on Aug. 22 and finish up their first semester just before Christmas.
The Kanawha school board voted unanimously Thursday evening to adopt a 2022-23 calendar with this later start date.
Having the later start — classes began Aug. 9 this year — while still ending the first semester before the holiday wasn't originally presented as an option to the county Board of Education or the public. But the school system reworked an earlier proposed calendar to satisfy school board President Becky Jordon, who said she didn't want students to worry about end-of-semester work over winter break, and other board members, who wanted schools to open later.
In the approved calendar, students and employees will have Nov. 24 and 25, a Thursday and Friday, off for Thanksgiving.
The first semester next school year will end Dec. 23. Students and employees will then have six weekdays off from Dec. 26-Jan. 2.
There will be five weekdays off for spring break: March 13-17.
May 25 will be the last day for students next school year, barring make-up days for things like weather. The current school year is scheduled to end May 23.
Kanawha was, by several days, the first of the 55 West Virginia counties to open public schools this fall, according to a state Department of Education chart.
After its Aug. 9 start, only three more counties began classes until Aug. 18. From Aug. 18-20, 25 more counties welcomed students back.
Only two counties, Mercer and Mingo, began classes after Labor Day. They started the next day, Sept. 7.
At a school board meeting last month, parent and former school board candidate Vic Sprouse and a representative of the Kanawha County Education Association union both requested starting classes later next school year than what happened this fall.
Among their concerns were the inability of some of the school system's run-down air-conditioning systems to deal with the heat.
In 2018, Kanawha voters gave the school board the ability to raise property tax rates, with most of the higher revenue going toward fixing heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems. The school system is currently in the process of fixing the situation.