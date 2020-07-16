The Kanawha County school system, ordered by Gov. Jim Justice to move its start of classes from Aug. 10 to Sept. 8, may maintain its previously planned holiday breaks.
But students — at least on paper — would be expected to continue learning during these breaks.
The county Board of Education voted unanimously to revise its calendar for the upcoming school year at its meeting on Thursday.
The revised calendar for the upcoming school year would replace the following out-of-school weekdays with new, “non-traditional instruction” days:
- The Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving (Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27 would remain off days).
- The Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday before Christmas Eve and Christmas, which are Thursday and Friday (Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and the following week of New Year’s would remain off days).
- All five days of the previously planned spring break, March 8 to 12.
School system spokesperson Briana Warner wrote in an email that the non-traditional (NT) instruction days are distance education days, but “specific learning plans for NT days have not been developed yet.”
When asked if the instructional days not labeled “non-traditional” would be regular, in-person days — a lingering question amid the pandemic — Warner wrote that “we are still putting together our re-entry plans and options, and we are planning for every scenario.”
The school year would also end for students on May 28, four days after the previously planned end.
The first day for teachers, a “professional learning” day, would be Aug. 19. Part of the early start is to, Warner wrote, “thoroughly prepare for a range of teaching and learning opportunities.”