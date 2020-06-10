Kanawha will allow outdoor high school graduations

The Kanawha County Board of Education unanimously agreed Wednesday to allow its high schools to have outdoor graduations, although the exact plans aren’t yet clear.
“We will support schools as they plan events in accordance with health guidelines,” the county school system tweeted. “More info will come from schools. Please be patient as plans are developed.”
The move reversed the school system’s widely panned previous decision to hold graduations virtually -- a decision the county’s school board members hadn’t voted on.
The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department had advised that the crowd size for an in-person ceremony would put people’s health at risk during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Then, on Friday, the school system abruptly announced its original cancellation of all in-person graduations, which were to be held inside the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
Board member Ric Cavender said board members were told about the decision before Friday's announcement, but they weren't made aware by Superintendent Ron Duerring of possible alternatives to virtual graduation.
That announcement drew criticism from the public and calls from local elected officials to consider alternatives to virtual graduations.
The announcement also came shortly before Tuesday’s primary election, when two current board members’ seats were at risk. Ben Salango, a county commissioner seeking the Democratic nomination for governor in Tuesday’s election, called for in-person graduations to take place somehow.
Board members quickly added the graduation issue to the agenda of the previously planned meeting for Wednesday.
Shortly before the Kanawha board met Wednesday, state schools Superintendent Clayton Burch announced at the state Board of Education meeting that Gov. Jim Justice would be releasing new guidance that day on outdoor graduations.
And on Wednesday afternoon, board members Ric Cavender and Jim Crawford, who kept their seats in the election, joined their fellow board members to authorize the outdoor graduations.
“I’m glad to hear the Kanawha County Board of Education voted to allow outdoor graduations," Dr. Sherri Young, executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, said in a statement. "I urge school leaders to follow the state’s guidelines for graduation ceremonies to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Our graduates and their families deserve to celebrate. Thanks to the board for helping ensure their health and safety.”