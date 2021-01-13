At least through Feb. 8, Kanawha County public school students will no longer be offered the five days per week of in-person instruction they were provided in the fall.
The Kanawha County Board of Education approved keeping its classrooms open on a regular schedule in the fall, at a time when over half of other West Virginia counties weren't offering the same level of in-person instruction.
But on Wednesday morning -- amid the state's daily COVID-19 cases and deaths hitting records and school worker union pressure to limit in-person learning until more workers are fully vaccinated -- the school board changed course.
Board members voted to stick with only offering online instruction through Feb. 8, unless the West Virginia Board of Education says counties can't do that.
If the state school board says that's not allowed, then Kanawha will only offer fewer than five days per week of in-person instruction through at least Feb. 8. The state board may make a decision during its meeting Wednesday.
Kanawha's blended learning path, the model it will use if the state board bans online-only, sends separate groups of students on alternating in-person and online learning days. This reduces the number of students in a building simultaneously.
Students would get two days in-person and three days online each week. Even in the blended route, families can still choose to have their children attend online-only.
Kanawha's board seemed Wednesday to be headed toward simply voting to go remote, without the addendum that it would change course if the state board banned remote-only.
“Stay remote until we get everybody vaccinated that wants to be vaccinated," board member Jim Crawford suggested.
But board member Ryan White, who had suggested in vain that the Kanawha board delay voting until after the state board met to make its decision, spoke out against defying the state board.
White said he supported at least the blended learning route, noting the harm to kids from being out of school and noting there are children who don't have the resources to learn online.
But White said he could support a vote to stay remote, provided that the motion said the county would ultimately follow the state board's will.
"They have money that they give us, that they will be giving us, and they have the sole authority to give that money," he said. "I don't think it's a good idea to buck the state board, it's a very bad idea.
"Doing what's best for our county is getting it all the resources that we can from the state board."
The board then voted unanimously for the predicated motion.