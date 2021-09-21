Against the advice of the Kanawha County schools superintendent, its top lawyer, its treasurer and its purchasing director, the county Board of Education rejected giving an estimated over $2 million contract to a company headquartered in Kentucky.
The three board members who shot down the contract award expressed a preference for giving the work, or at least part of it, to a locally-based company. Local preference wasn’t the only reason cited during last week’s meeting, but it was the first concern that the first board member to speak raised.
The superintendent, general counsel, treasurer and purchasing director all responded by saying a federal law, 2 C.F.R. 200, bans taking into account local company preference when using federal funds.
The school system plans to use federal COVID-19 relief funds for this project, which involves heating, ventilation and air conditioning work at 10 schools and three other school system locations. The estimated $2.2 million contract is just for the architectural and engineering fees for those projects.
But the federal law they all cited doesn’t appear, on its face, to actually ban local preference in this situation. Board member Ric Cavender pointed this out to the school system after last week’s meeting, and Treasurer Melanie Meadows replied suggesting the regulations are more complicated than they appear.
The contract remains in limbo because board members haven’t chosen another company or decided to redo the process of seeking firms. And at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, at 200 Elizabeth St. in Charleston’s East End, the board is set to again hear from officials on the situation and possibly revote.
Cavender, Jim Crawford and Ryan White voted against hiring CMTA Inc., while board members Becky Jordon and Tracy White (no relation to Ryan) voted to hire the Louisville-based company. So, one changed vote Thursday could award CMTA the contract.
Jordon, the board’s president, said she didn’t talk to any of her fellow board members before scheduling the revote.
“It’s important that we approve this, or we could lose millions,” she said.
Cavender was the first member to speak on the issue during last week’s school board meeting. He began by noting the other top competitors for the contract were headquartered in-state.
“I understand their principal office is in Kentucky,” Cavender said of CMTA, “and the other two companies that came in second and third I know for a fact employ, you know, a range of 40-70 people, somewhere in that range, that all have families that live here and invest here and own homes and send their kids to the schools here.”
School system officials, after listing other possible legal pitfalls that Cavender rebutted, eventually pointed to the federal law.
Meadows said “even the fact that we’re having a conversation of you not approving CMTA simply because of geographical preference puts us in jeopardy of having to pay this money back to the feds.”
County schools Superintendent Tom Williams said “the board has been told that’s against federal regulations, we cannot do that.”
“I don’t want to be the one blamed for having to pay back $32 million to the federal government,” Williams said, citing the full cost for the heating, ventilation and air conditioning work beyond the design fees.
“We’re saying the board is not happy with the way this was bid and we want it rebid, that’s all we’re doing,” replied board member Ryan White, who had expressed concerns with CMTA other than the fact it’s not headquartered in West Virginia.
“The discussion here says otherwise,” Williams replied.
Ryan White had suggested spreading the work out among several firms, noting CMTA is already doing work for Kanawha.
Cavender noted after the meeting that the federal law cited by Meadows, Purchasing Director Alan Cummings and General Counsel Lindsey McIntosh says “when contracting for architectural and engineering (A/E) services, geographic location may be a selection criterion provided its application leaves an appropriate number of qualified firms, given the nature and size of the project, to compete.”
Meadows, after the meeting, responded in an email that “since our own and (state school board) policy restricts geographical preference to just these two items (printing and commodities), we cannot use a local preference in the selection of an A/E firm, even though it’s mentioned in 2CFR200.”
Cavender and Ryan White further complained that firms that applied to win the contract and didn’t score as high as CMTA on the school system officials’ evaluation were sent letters saying they had lost before the board even voted on the contract.
Cummings signed the letters, which were dated Sept. 10. Williams said the letters shouldn’t have said that.
The school system had asked firms to apply to provide the design services.
School district officials used a scoring rubric that went up to 150 possible points, according to documents they provided last week. They awarded CMTA’s written submissions and interview a combined nearly 145.
Charleston-based ZMM Architects & Engineers came in second at 137 points and Scott Depot-based ZDS Design/Consulting Services was third at 128 points.
Four other firms scored lower and weren’t interviewed, one official said.
A draft contract with CMTA included in last week’s board meeting agenda packet showed CMTA planned to charge 7% of the construction cost for the work as its design fee. Kanawha has estimated that to be $32 million, so 7% would be $2.2 million.
Near the end of Thursday’s meeting, McIntosh, the general counsel, expressed caution about redoing the firm solicitation process.
“There was a successful bidder in the sense that that person met all the qualifications of that bid,” McIntosh said, “and now we’re talking about changing our minds on how that would be rebid.”
“I’m going to request a written legal opinion be provided to us after a full analysis of all these codes we’re referencing,” Cavender said Tuesday.
As for CMTA, Kevin Euga, an engineer and partner there, noted the company does have offices in Charleston and one in Charles Town.
“We are located in West Virginia,” Euga said, “we are a local firm in West Virginia and we are committed to continuing to serve the Charleston area.”