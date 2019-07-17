KCHD to offer back-to-school immunization clinic hours

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department will offer walk-in clinic hours for school-required vaccines from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 5-9 at its location, 108 Lee St. E. Appointments are not necessary.
Students must have their immunization records and insurance information and be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Free or reduced-cost immunizations through the Vaccines for Children Program are also available for those without insurance coverage.
While not required, parents can schedule an appointment for the vaccines with their health care provider or the Health Department. To schedule an appointment with the Health Department, call 304-348-8080.
The state of West Virginia requires new school students to show proof of the following vaccines:
• Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis (DTaP or Tdap)
• Polio
• Measles, Mumps, Rubella (MMR)
• Varicella (chickenpox)
• Hepatitis B
Students entering seventh grade must show proof of:
• Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis
• Meningococcal
Students entering 12th grade must have proof of:
• Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis
• A booster dose of Meningococcal