State oversight of Bluefield State College could be reduced under a bill Gov. Jim Justice placed on Monday's special session agenda.
The governor's special session call doesn't include the text of the bill, described as "relating to reclassifying Bluefield State College as a statutorily exempt school."
“Statutorily exempted” is a legal designation state lawmakers have bestowed only upon West Virginia and Marshall universities, the state's two largest schools, plus the graduate-student-only West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine.
If Bluefield State were to join that club, it no longer would have to obtain the state Higher Education Policy Commission's approval for multimillion-dollar building projects or pay for its president. Only Bluefield's own Board of Governors, appointed by the governor and confirmed by the state Senate, would have to sign off.
There's already a process where schools that aren't "statutorily exempted" can earn the exemption. Bluefield State so far hasn't done that.
In 2020, lawmakers decided schools can earn exemption by meeting at least three of five criteria. One of those is a six-year graduation rate of at least 45% on average over three years; another is at least 50 days cash reserved for operations on average over three years. Fairmont State and Shepherd universities have earned the exemption.
The special session starts at noon Monday. Lawmakers could be done passing or rejecting all bills by the time interim legislative meetings end Tuesday. Justice released the agenda Friday evening.
Neither the Governor's Office nor Bluefield State President Robin Capehart responded Saturday afternoon to requests for comment.
Bluefield State is about 20 miles from Concord University. A 2018 report suggested merging the two schools' boards of governors and perhaps making the schools one.
The Colorado-based National Center for Higher Education Management Systems report said that “for the institutions at highest [financial] risk, Bluefield State College and Concord University, the challenges are so serious that only a major restructuring will preserve postsecondary education opportunity for students in Southern West Virginia.”
The report noted Bluefield State was trying to bring back its residence halls “while Concord has empty dormitory space.” The report said that “without immediate action to mandate that these two institutions pursue an integrated approach to their future, each institution will continue on its downward trajectory.”
In January 2019, Capehart, a former West Liberty University president who recently had worked as an attorney for the Republican-led Senate Finance Committee, became Bluefield State's president. Former Republican Senate president and failed gubernatorial candidate Bill Cole and his brother are on the Board of Governors now.
Under Capehart, Bluefield opened its first student dormitories since closing them after a 1968 bombing. The school also fielded its first football team since 1980.
As of fall 2021, Bluefield's enrollment was about 1,240 in for-credit classes, excluding high schoolers taking college courses, compared to 1,210 in 2018. Concord's enrollment has dropped to 1,720 from 1,970.
Bluefield State is an historically Black college. Bluefield's student body in 2020 was 84% white, according to data reported to the federal government.