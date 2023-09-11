Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Rob Alsop

WVU Vice President of Strategic Initiatives Rob Alsop defended proposed program and personnel cuts at the university during a meeting of the Legislature's Joint Committee on Finance Monday at the state Capitol.

 Perry Bennett | WV Legislative Photography

Rob Alsop, the vice president of strategic initiatives at West Virginia University, on Monday defended the ongoing program and personnel cuts at the school during a meeting of the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee at the state Capitol.

Lawmakers are in Charleston for interim committee meetings this week, and the finance committee was set to receive an update on the school from university President Gordon Gee. However, Gee was unable to attend due to a personal matter, Alsop said.

Stories you might like

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

Recommended for you