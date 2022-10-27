A West Virginia college oversight agency illegally recorded employee conversations in its Charleston headquarters for possibly more than three years, one of the agency's administrators says in a lawsuit.
Nikki Bryant, the state Higher Education Policy Commission's academic programming director, sued the commission Wednesday.
Her lawyers want a Kanawha County Circuit Court judge to let the case become a class action on behalf of Bryant and any other current or former employees who worked where the alleged recording occurred.
The headquarters is in the Boulevard Tower. The lawsuit says the agency and unknown possible future individuals who mioght be sued installed cameras on all floors of the tower in April 2019. And, the lawsuit says, these cameras record sound.
"Defendants illegally intercepted the oral communications of Ms. Bryant and other similarly situated employees," the lawsuit states.
Commission spokeswoman Jessica Tice didn't respond to requests for comment Thursday.
Bryant accuses the commission of violating the state's Wiretapping and Electronic Surveillance Act a yet-unknown number of times. That law says people suing over it may receive "actual damages, but not less than $100 for each day of violation."
The commission's employees are largely the same people staffing the Community and Technical College System. Each agency assists, oversees and sets statewide policy for colleges.
The commission is over four-year schools; the other agency oversees community colleges. They have separate boards, but Chancellor Sarah Tucker is the lead administrator for both.
The lawsuit says Bryant learned about the audio recordings after filing an "administrative grievance" on Aug. 25 saying "she was no longer comfortable being in physical proximity to Dr. Randall Brumfield, her current supervisor." Brumfield, the state's vice chancellor for academic affairs, didn't respond to requests for comment Thursday.
Bryant accuses Brumfield of frequently calling her and texting her outside of work; chasing her out of her office to demand she complete something she already did; and, on June 10, knocking on the door of the ladies' restroom when she was in there and then standing beside her while she awaited the elevator.
The lawsuit says Bryant requested video from June 10, and the commission responded with three videos containing audio, including voices.
“We believe that there is additional audio," said Hoyt Glazer, Bryant's Huntington-based lead counsel.
Bryant says she has faced a hostile work environment and sexual harassment. Her lawyers aren't seeking to include those allegations in the possible class-action claims, unlike the invasion of privacy and wiretapping act allegations.
On Aug. 11, the commission told Bryant that it found no violation of its anti-harassment policy, the lawsuit states.