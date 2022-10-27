Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A West Virginia college oversight agency illegally recorded employee conversations in its Charleston headquarters for possibly more than three years, one of the agency's administrators says in a lawsuit.

Nikki Bryant, the state Higher Education Policy Commission's academic programming director, sued the commission Wednesday.

Ryan Quinn covers education. He can be reached at 304-348-1254 or ryan.quinn@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RyanEQuinn on Twitter.

