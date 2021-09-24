Three Horace Mann Middle School employees already facing criminal charges and lawsuits for allegedly abusing two children have been accused of abusing two more nonverbal special education students.
The latest allegations come from two new lawsuits parents filed Sept. 3 and Friday against the workers and the Kanawha County school system.
On May 26, a teacher and two aides at Horace Mann were arrested for allegedly beating two students earlier that month.
Teacher Anthony Wilson and aides Walter Pannell and Lillian, or Lilliana, Branham were charged with misdemeanor battery. Hearings are scheduled in the next couple of months.
Two lawsuits, also filed May 26, allege the employees refused to take the children to the restroom for long periods of time, forcing one of them to urinate himself. Then, they “physically and verbally abused him.”
The lawsuits accused the workers of striking both children in the face “numerous times,” hitting them elsewhere and “screaming and shouting” in their faces “numerous times.”
The mother of one child and the guardian of another alleged through the lawsuits that the school system failed to properly screen, train and supervise the employees. The litigation is ongoing.
On Sept. 3, the parents of a third child who has autism sued the same employees and the school system. On Friday, the mother of a fourth child who has cerebral palsy sued.
The new filings say the workers threatened, and carried out, physical and emotional abuse to keep these children in a beanbag or chair.
Pannell was specifically accused of throwing one child into the beanbag and "dragging him by his arms," and yelling in another child's face numerous times.
Branham was specifically alleged to have screamed in one child's face numerous times.
"Review of the video footage revealed dozens of instances of physical and verbal abuse by Defendants Pannell, Branham and Wilson upon [the students] and other special needs children," the new lawsuits say. "In addition, Defendants are observed mocking, taunting and ridiculing [the students] and the other special needs students as a result of their disabilities."
Pannell denied the allegations in a written answer to the latest lawsuit. The other employees have not filed answers.
Charleston-based attorneys Michael Cary and Ben Salango, who also serves on the Kanawha County Commission, are representing all the parents, who are seeking punitive damages and other compensation.
The Kanawha school system's answer to one of the earlier lawsuits argues that, to the extent the allegations are possibly true against Pannell, Branham and Wilson, they were acting "outside the scope of their employment" and hid their actions.
Its attorneys, from Shuman McCuskey Slicer, denied that any county Board of Education-sanctioned discipline occurred.
"This Defendant," the attorneys wrote of the school system, "states that it complied with all applicable laws in the hiring of its employees prior to providing employment."
The school system said the mother in that earlier case is not "entitled to recover any amount whatsoever against it."