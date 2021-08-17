Two lawsuits have been settled against the West Virginia University Board of Governors stemming from a February 2020 rock slide that sent three people to the hospital.
Chloe Bolin, who at the time was a WVU student from Cincinnati, and Susan Cramer, a Morgantown resident, filed the lawsuits almost one year ago, and the case was settled Aug. 3, according to Monongalia County Circuit Court records. The Daily Athenaeum first reported the settlement Monday.
The settlement amounts were not disclosed in court records. The Gazette-Mail sent a Freedom of Information Act request to the university Monday for these amounts and is awaiting a response. A WVU spokesperson declined a request for comment.
The lawsuits claimed WVU failed to curb a decades-old problem of large rocks falling from university property onto Monongahela Boulevard, and in this particular instance, caused permanent injury to two people.
Cramer, 66, has only been able to return to part-time employment and still lives with injuries resulting from the incident, her attorney, Dino Colombo, said Tuesday. Cramer was traveling north on Monongahela Boulevard when a large rock fell from the hillside and hit the front end of her car. Cramer suffered a fractured right femur, a fractured sternum, multiple spine and rib fractures, and a number of other injuries, according to the lawsuit.
Cramer was unable to return to work by the time the suit was filed, and could not care for herself without the help of family and friends, the lawsuit reads. She has incurred more than $400,000 in medical bills since the incident.
Bolin was riding in a Personal Rapid Transit car when it collided with the rock, which crossed over the highway and onto the tracks, sending her and another student to the hospital. Emergency crews were forced to cut out most of the front end of the PRT car to remove the students.
Bolin was also seriously and permanently injured, according to the suit. She suffered multiple pelvis fractures, a pulmonary contusion and a number of other complications resulting in medical expenses in excess of $100,000.
While there were only two lawsuits filed, Colombo said the other eight students in the PRT car with Bolin were extremely close to being seriously injured. In the lawsuit, Colombo cited a Daily Athenaeum article from January 1983, which covered one incident of large rocks and boulders falling from the property — located directly behind the Benjamin Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources Building on the school’s Evansdale campus.
“WVU has known about this problem of this hill falling in on Monongahela Boulevard for 30-plus years and did very little about it, which ultimately resulted in two people almost being killed,” Colombo said.
Steven Kite, a longtime WVU geology professor, told the Daily Athenaeum following the incident that he used to track all the rocks that fell onto the boulevard.
“[But] I gave up; it was so common,” he said. “Rocks coming down there of more modest size are so common that it just doesn’t make the news.”
The Board of Governors in June 2020 approved $2.9 million in funding for a hillside remediation project along the highway, which Colombo said was a good step forward.