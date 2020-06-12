Lee defeats O'Neal for WVEA union presidency; other United Caucus members lose

Dale Lee has won a fifth, three-year term as president of the West Virginia Education Association union, repulsing his first challenge for the role in a dozen years.
Lee, 62, taught for 22 years in Mercer County before first being elected union president in 2008. The union, which Lee said includes over 10,000 dues-paying members, mostly represents public school workers.
His challenger was Jay O’Neal, who received local and national news media attention for his role in West Virginia’s first statewide public school worker strike in 2018. That strike inspired similar action by teachers across the nation.
O’Neal, 39, has been a teacher at Kanawha County’s Stonewall Jackson Middle School for the past five years, after having taught in other states.
He founded the “West Virginia Public Employees United” Facebook group, partly to unite workers across all unions, or no union at all. It became a tool for workers to push for strikes.
He’s also part of the WV United Caucus, another multi-union organization, which ran a slate of candidates for leadership in the union this year.
All of them lost, including Nicole McCormick, a Mercer County teacher who sought the vice presidency. Wayne Spangler was reelected to that position.
“We’re not going to change what we’re doing," O'Neal said. "We’ve talked to, in the last nine months, over 150 different WVEA members, and we’ve heard a lot of the same themes through that: of wanting better two-way communication, of wanting more empowered local associations, of wanting more information available to them. So we’re going to carry on with those things."
A WVEA news release said Lee and Spangler won with about 60% of county union delegates’ votes. The release also said a proposed amendment to the union constitution to set term limits on officers failed.
“It obviously feels good that people have the confidence in me and our leadership team to continue with what we’re doing,” Lee said of his reelection. “We have a tough year ahead of us. A lot of things with this coronavirus, a lot of decisions have to be made, and it’s an honor for them to have the confidence in me to continue on, and our leadership team.”
The United Caucus losses cap a week that also saw the defeat of Stephen Smith in his quest for the Democratic Party's nomination for governor. Smith had invoked the strike during his campaign and pushed left-leaning positions, including tax increases on the rich and tax cuts for the poor.
“I don’t think any of our candidates got lower than 40% and this is the first time we’ve had a competitive election for WVEA top leadership in 12 years,” O'Neal said. “I think we’re pretty proud of what we did at this point and it was new for a lot of people."
In 2018, Lee and state-level leaders of other school worker unions called for the strike to end before employees were ready. The employees continued striking anyway until the West Virginia Legislature granted more concessions.
Lee returned to publicly backing the strike days later.
While West Virginia workers got a pay raise out of it, the 2018 strike didn’t end with a long-term funding solution for their Public Employees Insurance Agency health coverage.
PEIA was one of the main drivers of the walkout. Cuts to the coverage have stopped, at least, since the strike, although strikers’ chants of “A freeze is not a fix!” have failed to yield a more lasting solution.
The second statewide strike in West Virginia history occurred the following year, to fight an omnibus education bill. The original version of the bill, among many other things, would have legalized charter schools and private school vouchers.
On the first day of 2019’s two-day strike, the West Virginia House of Delegates killed the bill. Unlike in 2018, Lee and the state-level heads of the other unions had called this statewide strike before individual county unions began doing their own walkouts.
But then, the Legislature waited until the summer, when schools were out, to pass a new omnibus. It provided millions of dollars more to public education, and didn’t give parents public money to private- or home-school their children. It also didn’t contain the anti-strike provisions that were in previous versions.
But it did legalize charter schools, which West Virginia unions had opposed.
The 2018 strike’s legacy will continue.
This week, Amy Nichole Grady, a teacher who said she was inspired to run by the 2018 strike, unseated West Virginia Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, who had opposed the strikes, in the Republican primary election.