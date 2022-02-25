The West Virginia Legislature is on the verge of sending to voters a proposed state constitutional amendment that could have a sweeping impact on state education policy.
It's set for possible final approval by the state Senate Monday, after senators postponed Friday that last required OK. If senators approve it Monday without further changing it, it will go on the ballot in November.
The amendment would give lawmakers final say over all West Virginia Board of Education policies. These include what students are required to learn in social studies, science, English and math, plus teacher training requirements, student discipline rules, school building specifications, charter school regulations and other issues.
Currently, lawmakers can't amend or reject the policies the state school board passes.
On the general election ballot, this sweeping change in authority would be titled the “Education Accountability Amendment." Regarding what the amendment would actually do, this would be the explanation voters would read on their ballots:
“The purpose of this amendment is to clarify that the rules and policies promulgated by the State Board of Education, are subject to legislative review, approval, amendments, or rejection.”
So, an amendment that would make the state school board's constitutional policymaking authority subservient to the Legislature would be described to voters as a "clarification."
Voter approval is required for constitutional amendments.
Delegate Larry Rowe, D-Kanawha, told the full House of Delegates Tuesday that "the constitution, I think, treats education as a different kind of activity and control. And the purpose is to keep politics, and particularly the politics that are in this room, out of the board's decision making.”
“If you read the amendment and the language, it's very confusing and it is not really clear that what is being done is going to be something where it will introduce the Legislature into the process of decision making," Rowe said.
"It's in there, but they're not going to understand it as they stand at the ballot and vote in that little quip that's there," he said. "It should be 'Do you want to introduce legislative control to the system of education in West Virginia?'"
The Republican-dominated House passed it 80-18, with only Democrats voting "no."
The Republican-dominated Senate then fast-tracked it to final voting stage, circumventing legislative committees. Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, suggested Friday that it be sent to committees like other legislation usually is, but a majority of senators simply voted to delay over the weekend the possible final vote.
Senators still have the chance to change how the proposed amendment would be summarized to voters on their ballots.
In practice, legislators routinely pass education laws and the state board routinely bows, carrying out those laws through passing compliant policies. And the state board does depend on the Legislature for its funding and the funding for public education statewide.
But the state board's current power ultimately comes from something higher than the Legislature: the state constitution, and state Supreme Court precedent interpreting it.
"The Legislature shall provide, by general law, for a thorough and efficient system of free schools," the constitution says.
But the next line is: "The general supervision of the free schools of the State shall be vested in the West Virginia board of education which shall perform such duties as may be prescribed by law."
The state board can, and sometimes does, overrule county boards of education, which are also beholden to the Legislature.
And, unlike for nearly all other state agencies, the state board’s policies cannot be changed or rejected by lawmakers. The Supreme Court's rulings have even suggested state board policies could trump some education laws.
In a 2017 ruling overturning a circuit court decision, the justices wrote: “As to the circuit court’s belief that the ‘as may be prescribed by law’ language of Article XII, Section 2 [of the constitution] renders the WVBOE [West Virginia Board of Education] powerless in absence of enabling legislation, this Court has unequivocally held that legislative action that impedes the general supervisory powers of the WVBOE is patently unconstitutional.”
Unlike county school boards or lawmakers, the state board is unelected. Governors appoint that board’s nine voting members to nine-year terms.
The Senate gets to confirm or reject those appointments but, once confirmed, those board members cannot be removed by anyone over policy or political disagreements until their terms are up.