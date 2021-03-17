The West Virginia Legislature finished passing Wednesday a non-public school vouchers bill that’s likely the broadest in the country.
This home- and private-school funding program, called the Hope Scholarship, now heads to Gov. Jim Justice’s desk for his approval or veto. If approved, families can start receiving the vouchers for the 2022-23 school year.
Parents could use these K-12 vouchers for a nearly unlimited list of educational expenses, including online education programs, tutoring and private schooling, whether religious or secular. The vast majority of West Virginia private schools are Christian, but the bill doesn’t prohibit using the money for out-of-state boarding schools or other private, out-of-state education providers.
The Hope Scholarship program would give a currently estimated $4,600 per-student, per-year to every family who agrees to use the money to remove their children from public schools and educate them elsewhere.
It would also automatically grow to offer that subsidy to current home- and private-school students and newly school-aged children whose parents never planned to enter them into public schools.
The bill (House Bill 2013) has a trigger saying that, if participation in the program isn’t above a certain level within a few years, it will start providing the vouchers to parents of current non-public school children.
But whether that is triggered or not, the program offers the vouchers to parents of rising kindergarteners so they can avoid public schools in the first place. As the years progress, this would make all non-public school students eligible to receive the vouchers.
Estimates from two separate state agencies projected that -- aside from the roughly $22 million-$24 million in annual funding the program will shift from public schools to fund vouchers for students who are anticipated to leave public schools -- the program’s biggest financial impact will be about $103 million annually in new state funding required to subsidize those who weren’t going to public schools anyway.
There are an estimated 22,300 private- and home-school students currently in West Virginia.
Comparable private-/home-school voucher programs in other states, dubbed “education savings accounts” (ESAs) despite them generally being funded by the state instead of a family’s own investments, are far more limited than what West Virginia lawmakers have now sent the governor.
All five states with active ESA programs restrict eligibility more than West Virginia’s program would, according to Indianapolis-based EdChoice. The group advocates for “school choice” programs like vouchers.
Florida, for example, limits its ESAs to students who have special needs, or are below age 5 and at high-risk of developmental delay.
Rejected several times were amendments proposed by Democrats that would have kept vouchers from wealthier families, and would have added provisions protecting LGBT students, students of different religions, and disabled or special education students from being discriminated against, or outright excluded, by private education providers.
Statements on most of the state’s largest Protestant private school websites describe homosexuality as a sin. Some schools bar gay students.
The Senate voted 20-13 Wednesday to pass the bill. Sens. Eric Nelson, R-Kanawha, and Bill Hamilton, R-Upshur, joined all 11 Democrats in voting against the bill. Sen. David Stover, R-Wyoming, was absent.
On March 4, the House of Delegates passed the bill 57-42, with several of the chamber’s 77 Republicans joining all 23 Democrats in voting no. House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, was among the no votes.