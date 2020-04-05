Library board member's company picked to manage construction of temporary site

The Kanawha County Public Library Board has awarded a contract to a company led by one of its members.
Jarrett Construction Services will manage construction of a temporary library in the Charleston Town Center mall. Board member John Jarrett, of the Charleston-based firm, recused himself from the board’s contract discussions and vote.
His company will be paid flat fees totaling $35,000, plus 40 percent of the savings if the project costs less than $431,000. That bonus is capped at $10,000. Those figures do not include unspecified costs to cover Jarrett Construction employees' work on the project.
The contract did not include an estimate for those costs, and Jarrett said Friday he could not orovide one because he was away from his office.
“We think the library made an excellent choice in selecting Jarrett Construction,” Jarrett said. “We have a long history in Charleston … and we believe in the library’s purpose.”
In a written resolution, the board said: “It is expressly noted that John Jarrett is a principal officer of Jarrett Construction Services and is also a member of the Board of Directors but that Mr. Jarrett has recused from voting and has physically removed himself from all of the Board meetings in which any discussions, actions, or votes related to the procurement of a construction manager have been made or undertaken.”
The library system is nearing the start of the extensive renovation and expansion of the system’s main library on Capitol Street.
Officials plan to temporarily move the main library, the system’s headquarters, into the Charleston Town Center. That project, including demolishing walls and other work, is projected to take roughly two months. Jarrett said work began March 30.
The Building Committee received proposals from just two companies, said committee Chairman and board Vice President Ben Thomas.
Rather than request bids, which would require a board selection based on the lowest price, the panel sought proposals, which allows it to hire the most qualified company. The board specifically asked companies not to list prices.
Under those provisions and committee scoring, Jarrett Construction was the clear winner, Thomas said. Jarrett Construction scored a perfect 100 for its proposal and oral interview. Walton-based Start to Finish Construction LLC scored a 50, Thomas said. The committee recommended March 23 that the board hire Jarrett Construction.
Jarrett said his company has worked on the fourth-floor addition at Charleston Catholic High and the Sacred Heart parish’s gym and daycare; several Moses car dealerships; the building that is now The Block restaurant and the Energy Corporation of America’s headquarters in Southridge.
Jim Withrow, the former Kanawha County school system general counsel who serves on the library board, said at a March 23 meeting that “certainly I, and I think everyone on the Building Committee was -- was concerned, and maybe concerned is not the right word, but wanted to make sure that John Jarrett did not have any competitive advantage by being a board member, that that did not come into our considerations of the qualifications.”
“If you would see the proposals and you were in the interviews,” Withrow told the board, “you would see that Jarrett was far and away the superior candidate. Not knocking the other outfit, but based on experience and, again, the approach to the work it was just very clear that the qualifications and experience were superior.”
The board agreed to hire Jarrett Construction in a voice vote with no nays heard. The meeting was held via teleconference. Thomas said Jarrett was not on the call. It was unclear who else was on the call.
“Personally, serving on the same board with John played no role at all in the evaluation of these two proposals,” Thomas said. “That, in my mind, was completely separate.
“John’s team … had the best plan for implementing what they needed to do in the time we needed to do it.”
While Jarrett is waiving his normal hourly fee, his project management or estimator would make $60 an hour if used under the deal, three other types of employees will make roughly $30 an hour and his superintendent, $2,400 weekly.
The temporary library offices will be located near Rack Room Shoes on the mall’s second floor. A temporary public branch also will be housed on the second floor, but on the other end of the mall, near the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.