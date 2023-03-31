Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Cedar Grove Elementary Robotics
Cedar Grove Elementary's robotics team, The Bot Squad, has again qualified to compete against 800 teams from 30 countries in May as part of a NASA, Google and Tesla-sponsored contest.

 Josh Ewers | Gazette-Mail

Even as portions of its school building come crumbling down to rearrange its focus to an elementary-only population, Cedar Grove Elementary's robotics team is focused on building up its international reputation.

For the fourth consecutive year, the school's competitive robotics team, The Bot Squad, has seen its students' programming prowess qualify them for the NASA, Google and Tesla-sponsored Vex Robotics World Championship in Dallas, in May.

Josh Ewers is a reporter and can be reached at 304-348-1723 or email joshewers@hdmediallc.com

