Even as portions of its school building come crumbling down to rearrange its focus to an elementary-only population, Cedar Grove Elementary's robotics team is focused on building up its international reputation.
For the fourth consecutive year, the school's competitive robotics team, The Bot Squad, has seen its students' programming prowess qualify them for the NASA, Google and Tesla-sponsored Vex Robotics World Championship in Dallas, in May.
STEM teacher and robotics coach Tracy Moss and her team of seven students, captained by fifth-grader Tristan Sutherland, have qualified once again through their high-quality performances in a series of challenges around the state. Soon, they'll compete against 800 teams from 30 countries for top honors.
"This year, we gotta try to knock down these dispensers. There's three types of dispensers, and they all have different mechanics," said Sutherland, motioning toward a wheeled robot and a series of brightly colored contraptions.
"There's a blue one, which you have to topple over like a tower. There's a purple one, and you have to spin a wheel that's on its side to get the disc out. And there's a yellow one you have to push out. Then, you have to try to get the discs into the four score zones."
During every practice session, Sutherland and company are engrossed in the process of troubleshooting.
They're measuring angles and spacing, taking detailed notes and turning the necessary directions to accomplish that task as rapidly as possible into a series of block-based coding commands for a robot they've designed and redesigned.
"It's pretty fun, because I get to build a lot and I like programming, and that's both things that we do quite often," Sutherland said. "It's very fun playing on the field because every year is different. Every year is a new challenge."
Moss said lessons on the fundamental engineering process are readily found within that challenge.
"They went through a lot of designs, but that just shows they are doing that design process because they're brainstorming, they're building a prototype. They try it out, it doesn't work. We had one fall apart at a competition," Moss said. "They came back and said, 'That obviously didn't work. What are we going to do?'"
It's also through that fundamental design-and-improvement process that Sutherland has, at least for now, found himself a career goal to work toward.
"I wanna do coding when I get older. It's very fun," Sutherland said. "Sometimes you do mess up, but that just gives you more of a challenge."
Since that first competition, Sutherland said, the team has gone through five or six robot redesigns that he humbly bragged carried their score from a lowly 28 to an 80.
"It's a wonderful design and it's fantastic, and they've really shown how much they've grown throughout the season," Moss said.
Programming is growing as a career field, too.
In 2021, the U.S. Department of Labor termed it as one of the fastest-growing fields in the country. That's the case globally, as well, which makes the upcoming competition's international field an important component, collaboratively and competitively.
"They're all sharing a love of robotics. They may speak a different language, but the love of robotics and the language of robotics is universal," Moss said. "Even if they don't have a translator or they can't really talk to each other very well, they always can talk strategy for the robot."
With DuPont Middle and Riverside High also sporting robotics teams these days, The Bot Squad will have the opportunity to build on their skills on their home turf, too, in what becomes a West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission-supported competition at older ages.
"I'm geared more toward those kids that maybe they're not comfortable with baseball, football, soccer, and this is more what they're geared toward," Moss said. "You get kids that come out of their shell. You get kids that don't normally talk or participate, and they come in here and they're just ready to go."
Currently, the school is accepting donations to help cover the cost of travel expenses via checks made out to Cedar Grove Elementary.
"These kids really need the help to get there," Principal Debbie Mougaes said. "Any amount helps, no matter what it is."