Terry Hollandsworth, the Kanawha County school system's maintenance director for the past 15 years, is retiring next month.
The Kanawha County Board of Education voted last week to accept his retirement.
The school board also last week approved hiring former human resources employee Ron Pauley as the new human resources executive director. Carol Hamric, who held that role for 16 years, retired March 12.
Pauley just left the school system in February. County schools Superintendent Tom Williams said he left for a job at the state Department of Education, but applied for Hamric's old job when it opened up.
The board also accepted Edgewood Elementary Principal Amanda Mays' resignation and picked Point Harmony Elementary Assistant Principal Christina Bridgette to replace her.
Board members also approved paying Reclaim Company LLC about $150,000 to demolish the former Clendenin Elementary building. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is expected to fund this.
Reclaim has offices in Fairmont and in Maryland. It was the lowest of five bidders for the work, according to the school system.
The next-lowest bidder was Charleston-based Rodney Loftis & Son Contracting, which said it could do the work for $178,000. The highest bidder was Jane Lew-based Select Excavating Services LLC, which bid $378,000.
Clendenin Elementary was damaged in the June 2016 flood, and its students were moved into Bridge Elementary. The school system is planning to build a new school that will consolidate students from Bridge and Clendenin.
Board member Ryan White was absent for the 4-0 vote to approve the personnel changes. The Clendenin vote was unanimous.